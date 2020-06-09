For the first time, the Payson Planning and Zoning Commission rubber stamped rezoning land to accommodate a tiny home project.
A developer wants to re-zone a 14-acre parcel near the corner of Tyler Parkway and State Route 87 from residential to commercial to build 105 “park model” homes. The parcel includes three acres of open space and abuts other commercial property — including two churches and Home Depot.
At the commission’s recent meeting, no one showed up to object to the project.
The quick, unanimous approval of the tiny home project contrasts with the reception given to local Realtor Wendy Larchick who sought a zone change so she could build 16 homes on a 1.4-acre parcel on Frontier Street. Both the planning commission and council rejected that request. Another request for higher-density zoning for a property near Tyler Parkway and Highway 260, also failed.
Ray Pugel, the developer of Pine Creek Resort, seeks to re-create his success with a tiny home development in Pine, with units each less than 400 square feet on oversized lots measuring 40x70 to 45x80 feet. Once again, he’s proposing tiny houses but relatively roomy lots — with room for two parking spaces, a storage shed, wide streets and more parking.
Pugel hopes to keep the price within the $55,000 to $75,000 range.
“The park view is designed with a front porch,” said Pugel, for that “sense of community.”
The Payson project would include a 28-space RV park.
“A lot of the residents have visitors that would like to stay,” said Pugel of his residents in Pine Creek Resort.
The RV park would offer daily or weekly rates “if the kids want to come up with the grandchildren and visit their relatives,” said Pugel.
The planning commissioners had a few questions.
Barbara Buntin liked that the project “is really designed nice instead of pushing something in there.”
She wondered if the streets could handle the traffic. Pugel used his Pine development as an example.
“The traffic is minimal,” said Pugel. “If things hold true, it will probably have 35 full-time residents.”
Buntin asked if older residents could build ramps for mobility. Pugel said a Pine Creek resident already had.
Then she wondered what the oversized lot meant.
“The separation between neighbors ... is wider than some subdivisions in houses,” said Pugel.
In the past, commissioners worried about car doors slamming into neighbor’s houses because of the tight spacing.
Scott Helmer only had praise.
“It is beautiful. It looks good,” he said.
The commission unanimously voted to rezone the property to C-1.
Now Pugel needs the approval of the town council, since the planning commission only offers advice to the council.
