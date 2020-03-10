A divided Payson Town Council recently rejected a zoning change for a tiny house project slated for Frontier Street after a series of bewildering votes during a Feb. 27 meeting.
Property owner and Realtor Wendy Larchick argued the project — with 16 homes at 550 square feet each selling for about $100,000 — would provide both second home and workforce housing in a town with an affordable housing crisis.
However, neighbors complained it would create noise, traffic and other problems.
This is the third time the Payson council has rejected a request for increased density, although council members campaigned on providing affordable housing as well as continuing to say it remains a high priority.
“Ever since I moved to Payson 20 plus years ago there has been political talk and even action committees to discuss the lack of affordable homes in Payson,” Larchick said. “For 20 plus years I have not seen anything significant accomplished by any of these discussions. I feel like I presented a viable opportunity for workforce housing in an area already zoned for high density. Sadly, despite the mayor and town council’s proclamations of affordable housing being so desperately needed, their ‘No’ vote on the project should speak volumes to our community and people who are in desperate need of housing opportunities.”
After the Feb. 27 vote, Larchick said Morrissey urged her to go back and “negotiate” with the neighbors and then go back through the planning and zoning process.
“I would basically have to pay the $1,500 and start all over again,” she said.
Three neighbors opposed the project at both the council meeting and the planning and zoning meeting, while presenting a petition signed by at least 15 neighbors.
“I heard a consistent complaint from people that they didn’t have an opportunity to have a say,” said Morrissey. “They don’t feel empowered.”
The council voted on the project three times. The first time two council members abstained, in the mistaken belief that amounted to a no vote. The council then re-voted, but one councilor got confused about the motion and voted no when she wanted to vote yes. The final vote had the council splitting along the now familiar 4-3 vote to veto the rezoning.
The long skinny piece of property has only one access point to Frontier Street. Larchick’s plan would rezone an essentially landlocked single-family lot to accommodate four tiny homes. This would allow access to the single-family lot through the more densely built property. The tiny homes would line what amounts to a long driveway down the middle.
Some neighbors predicted traffic and parking problems will increase, since each tiny home has just one parking space.
“It happened up the street. They have two parking spots and they still don’t have enough,” said Minette Hart-Richardson.
Neighbors argued guests, or family members, in a second car will end up parking on Frontier Street, which is barely wide enough to allow two cars to pass without street parking.
The council majority ultimately bowed to the opposition of neighbors.
Hart-Richardson, Vincent Herman and Larry Sheehan had spoken out against Larchick’s proposed project during the previous council meeting on Feb. 13.
Hart-Richardson “hadn’t changed her opinion” that “this isn’t a good place” for Larchick’s project.
Herman asked, “what was (Larchick) doing for four months” before she got the property owners involved in the rezoning process.
Sheehan said, “no neighbors want it.”
One man said he feared his children could no longer ride their bikes on a street where the “traffic is insane.”
“I can’t imagine putting 16 more cars in the neighborhood,” he said.
Only one community member rose to support the higher density zoning.
James Zorn said this was only one step in a long process, which would include a site plan, design review and a host of conditions, including requiring more parking. The council could also pass amendments “to address concerns.”
After the meeting, Larchick said she was disappointed with the vote.
“This tiny home project is a project of passion for me — to provide workforce housing,” she said. “First, I believe that home ownership is one of the best vehicles to creating wealth for almost any individual. Young people in this community are being denied that opportunity. I often employ people who grew up in Payson who are beginning a professional career, so I have been heavily involved in trying to help them find housing, to rent or buy so they can stay in Payson. It has been almost impossible. This is what sparked the idea for this project.”
