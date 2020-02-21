The Payson Town Council Feb. 13 heard arguments for rezoning a property on West Frontier Street to allow for a “tiny home” development.
If approved, the zone change would allow up to 16 homes on a 1.42-acre parcel, each home with 500-square-foot of living space and a single parking space. Current zoning allows for a similar number of apartment units on the front half of the property, but only one single-family home on the back half, according to town staff.
Property owner Wendy Larchick said she plans to sell the tiny homes for roughly $100,000 each. She said the project adds badly needed homes to the Payson housing market, which has a dearth of affordable new homes. Larchick said the homes would also appeal to second-homeowners and retirees.
Neighbors say the project will lower their property values and create a host of problems.
Feb. 13 marked the first public hearing on the project. The Payson Town Council will ultimately decide whether to approve the rezoning after holding another public hearing. The Planning and Zoning Commission has already recommended the council not approve the zoning change.
The long, narrow property could pose access problems, with single-family zoning on the back half and apartment zoning on the front half.
Most of the council’s comments regarding the project however were positive.
“You and I have met and we’ve discussed your project,” said Mayor Tom Morrissey. “My interest is in affordable housing. You have convinced me this is affordable housing.”
Council member Barbara Underwood agreed.
“Thank you Wendy, I know prior councils have been looking for an answer to affordable housing. I know it would be great for workforce housing for teachers or (Police Chief) Ron Tischer would say he has a lot of officers interested in something like this.”
The U.S. Census reports the median Payson household income is around $50,000. The Multiple Listing Service reports the average Payson home sells for $301,000. That means the average Payson household can’t afford the average home for sale.
Most mortgage lenders won’t offer a mortgage if the payments exceed 36% of gross income.
For a household making $50,000, that mortgage payment comes to $1,500.
That means even with today’s low interest rate, the average household can afford a roughly $220,000 mortgage — well below the average selling price.
Larchick announced she already has five people on a waiting list and a mortgage lender lined up. She indicated she would likely sell the property if she couldn’t get the zone change.
Councilor Steve Smith asked about the cost.
“When they hear $100,000 — for some people that is sticker shock,” he said.
Larchick estimated a mortgage on one of the homes would amount to $500 a month.
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian asked about a homeowners association.
Larchick said there would be no HOA fee, as it would only add to the cost of ownership. She said she would have covenants, conditions and restrictions.
Councilor Jim Ferris wondered whether a fire truck would have room to maneuver on the long, narrow property. He also asked about sidewalks, additional parking and spacing between the homes.
“I just have to say a lot of people have expressed concerns,” he said.
Planning Director Doni Wilbanks said Larchick’s plans comply with town code, which requires access for fire trucks, parking and adequate space between units.
Larchick explained the tiny home lifestyle requires a different mindset.
“If you live in a 500-square-foot home, you wouldn’t have a party with 20 people,” she said.
This is not really a bad idea. Perhaps cut the number of units from 16 to maybe 12? And bring the size up from 500 square feet (the size of a large bedroom and bathroom) to 650-700 feet? It is badly needed in town, and certainly a better idea than the mha's scheme of putting people into shipping containers!
