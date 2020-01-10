More information

• Of the 840,000 single-family homes completed in 2018, 84,000 had two bedrooms or less and 376,000 had four bedrooms or more.

• Of the 617,000 single-family homes sold in 2018, the median sales price was $326,400, while the average sales price was $385,000.

• The median size of a new single-family home sold in 2018 was 2,435 square feet.

Source: 2018 Characteristics of New Housing, U.S. Census Bureau