A local real estate agent’s plan to bring affordable site-built homes to Payson hit a rough patch Monday.
Wendy Larchick went before the Payson Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss rezoning the property she owns at 534 and 536 W. Frontier St. so she could build 16 tiny homes.
After hearing from concerned area residents, the commission narrowly did not recommend rezoning.
Members Barbara Buntin and Kenneth Woolcock voted against the rezoning with Scott Helmer voting for it and acting chair Clark Jones abstaining due to his profession. Commission members Daniel Jaeger and Kevin Dick were absent.
In Payson, the average home sold for $301,000 last year, a nearly 8% increase from 2018, when homes sold on average for $279,000.
Homes that go for less typically sell quickly with demand high for affordable housing. Realtors say there is a shortage of such housing in Rim Country.
Larchick said she has a solution: cute, site-build tiny homes that first-time buyers and retirees can afford.
“This is a product Payson needs desperately,” she said at the commission meeting.
The interest in tiny homes has grown significantly in recent years.
They can be mounted on a wheeled chassis so a homeowner can move from place to place, while others are site built. Tiny home communities have popped up around the country, including those built in shipping containers. A community like that exists in downtown Phoenix.
The idea for a tiny house complex did not sit well with some area residents.
Vince Herman said the idea was “really different.”
Herman lives on Summit Street, which lies to the north of Larchick’s property.
He said many of the neighbors he had spoken to are against the project with concerns about density, parking and noise being just some of the issues.
Larry Sheehan, who lives on Frontier Street, said he was “absolutely against it” and didn’t think it was a good fit for the neighborhood.
The street has a mix of housing, from apartments to condos, but predominantly single-family homes.
Larchick proposes building 16 detached homes that are, on average, 560 square feet with the option of a loft and deck. The homes will sit along a shared, private drive with one parking space per home. Parking on the private street will not be allowed.
“The architecture of the homes will be commiserate with the mountain feel and will be in accordance with all town codes,” according to a memo from Trever Fleetham, economic development and planning manager. “The intent of this development by the applicant is to provide more housing for Payson at a lower price point.”
Larchick said the price point for the homes would ideally be less than $100,000.
“With the cost of real estate skyrocketing and shortage of home inventory as well as rentals, the hope is that these homes would hit a niche of buyers for Payson that we need and that the current housing market has priced out of homeownership such as entry-level professionals (teachers, nurses, public servants) and elderly who are no longer able to maintain, care for or financially afford a larger home,” she wrote.
In the report, The Macro View on Micro Units, the Urban Land Institute found the appeal of tiny units is largely price, but place and privacy are also a factor.
“Most respondents interested in micro units are willing to consider them in exchange for a lower monthly rent (approximately 20 percent to 30 percent below that of a conventionally sized unit), a highly desirable (typically authentic, urban/urbanizing, walkable, trendy) location, and the ability to live alone,” the report reads.
Larchick said this development would not be for the person who has a lot of stuff.
Part of the appeal of living tiny for many owners is downsizing to a more minimalist lifestyle.
For existing area residents, parking is among their top concerns. Having only one spot per unit seems inadequate, especially with minimal visitor parking provided. Town code requires one visitor spot for every 10 units.
Minette Hart-Richardson, who lives on Frontier, said she is concerned about parking and the loss of privacy.
“I am all for progress, but not for this,” she said.
Doni Wilbanks, community development director, said Monday’s meeting was just the first of many steps before construction could start.
The first step is getting approval to rezone the property. The property currently has three different zoning designations, including single and multi-family residential. Larchick would like to change that just to multi-family residential.
The Payson Town Council will ultimately decide whether to approve the zoning change.
If the project falls through, Larchick said she has a buyer who wants to buy the property and put several trailers on it to rent.
