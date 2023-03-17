The drive to create a Rim Country trails system that will serve both residents and a tourist-dominated economy has reached a tipping point.
On March 9, the U.S. Forest Service and the Town of Payson brainstormed about how to improve trails in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Payson Public Library.
The meeting was charged with a sense of collaboration and possibility.
“Our goal is to get projects done,” said JP de la Montaigne, Payson’s interim parks and recreation director.
The Forest Service revealed its plan to revitalize the long-neglected Boulders Loop Trail system, with a trailhead and upgrade trail alignments along Granite Dells Road.
Meanwhile, the town revealed its plans to spend $100,000 annually to revitalize the Payson Area Trails System (PATS), which has become fragmented and poorly maintained – with maybe half of the system still just a dream.
About 100 people crowded into the two-hour meeting from all trail user groups signaling broad community support.
Coincidentally, the meeting came the day after the Payson Town Council appointed one-time Forest Service civil engineer Joel Mona to fill an empty seat on the council.
So, after years of neglect and stagnation – the meeting signaled a new willingness on Payson’s part to partner with the Forest Service to create a comprehensive trails system that can compete with Sedona and Flagstaff – which have reaped big rewards from their trails, both for residents and tourist-dependent businesses.
The first event to launch this new initiative, Rim Country Trail Stewards, will be on Saturday, March 18 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park Trailhead off Houston Mesa Road in Whispering Pines.
Can the Payson Area Trails System be saved?
Five years of study, groundwork and incremental progress came to a head in a meeting that focused on overhauling the Payson Area Trails System, creating a network of real trailheads and an ambitious plan to create one of the state’s best trails systems here in Rim Country.
The town’s consultant, Southwest Decision Resources (SWDR), laid the groundwork in 2017 and 2018 – when it conducted a series of community meetings on how to knit together the fragmented trails system.
In the last five years, the Forest Service and Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc. (PSFR) implemented the ideas SWDR developed after a series of community meetings.
The two organizations made steady progress on a trails system in Pine and on the Highline Trail.
Angie Abel, the recreation officer for the Payson Ranger District, presented the $800,000 worth of upgrades done on the Highline Trail, which is a National Recreation Trail and one of the premier trails in Arizona. She shared the spotlight with Joan Backman from the PSFR group, which worked with the Forest Service to build the Bearfoot Trail, connecting Pine Canyon to Pine, as well as improvements to the Highline.
“I started here in 2018,” said Abel. “I was at the last meeting at the Church of Nazarene (hosted by SWDR) ... We have been up to quite a few things since 2018.”
She showed pictures of the 20 miles of Highline Trail rebuilt with the help of the Forest Service, the National Forest Foundation, the Arizona Trail Association, the Catena Foundation, the MHA Foundation and others.
The before pictures showed a trail that looked like something out of a climbing gym, with exposed rock in the drainages. The old trail was built along those drainages.
The new trail follows a single contour line, so smooth hikers can talk the whole time without losing their breath.
The new trail sheets the water, rather than drains it. By contrast, the old trail can become a stream channel during storms. That doesn’t happen along the properly built new trail. Instead, the water hits the trail and spreads out without gouging a little river route.
PSFR was founded in the early 2000s by Mike Brandt, a Pine-Strawberry firefighter who recognized the danger the two communities faced from wildfire. PSFR partnered with the Forest Service in its efforts to thin the forest to protect the community. As the USFS completed environmental and archaeological assessments, PSFR laid out and built sustainable trails for hikers, bikers, and equestrians.
Payson and the Payson Ranger District hope to follow in those footsteps.
Payson trails need volunteers and collaboration
The Forest Service, along with its partner Wild Arizona, hopes to expand volunteer efforts by establishing the Rim Country Trail Stewards program. Ultimately, they hope to connect a network of upgraded Forest Service trails to a new PATS trails system inside the town boundaries.
Payson will need a new corps of volunteers as well to relaunch its Payson Area Trails System.
For Payson’s part of the meeting, SWDR facilitator Mark Loseth presented the town’s hopes to create trailheads – instead of the informal community access points that currently exist.
These community access points have caused difficulty in communities such as at the end of Phoenix Street with the Boulder Creek Homeowners Association.
Before the 2008 recession, Payson had a plan, and a designated staff member to create a system of trailheads with parking, bathrooms and trash cans at several locations around town.
The idea was to get buy in from developers to save a chunk of their land for a community trailhead.
But the recession in 2008 stalled development and interest in building the PATS died. Developers sold off those pieces of land set aside for trailheads.
However, the housing market recovered – and boomed during the pandemic. Many newcomers cite Payson’s C.C. Cragin and water security as a reason for moving to the area.
First renewed development gobbled up the potential trailheads – then it filled residential streets with hikers looking for somewhere to park. The resulting parking, trash, and trespassing have made life uncomfortable for the new neighbors.
The trails meeting assured residents Payson has leaned into the Payson Area Trails System, committing $100,000 per year starting next year to design, build, and maintain a system of trails. These trails will not only be in Payson, but will connect the in-town trails to trails in the forest surrounding the town.
Already the Forest Service has trailheads planned along Granite Dells Road. This road has access to the Boulder Recreation Area. From those trailheads, community groups such as the Rim Country Mountain Biking Association and the emerging Rim Country Trail Stewards, will build trails.
“We really want to hear from you about the development along Granite Dells Road,” said Matt Paciorek, Payson’s district ranger. “Which trails do we want to incorporate? Which do we spend money on and maintenance?”
The Payson Ranger District asked the audience for feedback on its newly designed Boulders trailhead system.
On top of that project, the Forest Service wants more trails around Payson.
“We should always be keeping things in the hopper,” said Abel.
The town and the Forest Service need to create trailheads with adequate parking and restrooms to make the trails system work.
Fortunately, the Forest Service efforts to thin the forest around the outskirts of Payson offers an excellent and unique opportunity to upgrade the trails system. As the Forest Service finishes up the environmental and heritage studies, trails can be built.
SWDR asked participants to use colored dots on maps with identified access points to help the town and the Forest Service prioritize trailheads – and trail loops.
This meeting launched a new effort to overhaul the Payson Area Trails System – which is currently fragmented, poorly maintained and lacking in trailheads.
Research shows that a comprehensive trails system will not only bolster the health of residents – it will give the economy a shot in the arm.
A 2020 University of Arizona study found that trails in Arizona are a billion-dollar business. Hikers spend on average $150 a day when visiting an area with good, accessible, well-marked trails.
“How do we get people to get to public lands?” asked Loseth. “It’s an opportunity or a challenge.”
The town hopes residents who could not make the meeting make comments online at rimcountrytrails.com.
(1) comment
Is there a breakdown of how the $100,000 is to be spent?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!