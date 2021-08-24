Gardeners, now is the time (yes, mid-August and early September) to start your winter garden in order to harvest fresh Thanksgiving broccoli and enjoy other veggies and greens all winter long. Join Gila County Cooperative Extension’s Christopher Jones and master gardener Rich Johnson this Thursday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. for a one-hour forum online at arizona.zoom.us/j/83792596235.
Johnson is an organic gardener in Arizona with more than 20 years of experience. He moved to Tucson in 1988 and learned desert gardening and composting from the Tucson Organic Gardeners club that is now in its 49th year. He moved to Payson in 2018, where he provides volunteer leadership to the local gardening community. To have the link above emailed to you ahead of Thursday’s session, and be alerted to more webinars about gardening and related topics, email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
