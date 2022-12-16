Winter has the Payson Street Department’s snow plow map working overtime.
On its website, the town has a color-coded map that illustrates the priority with which streets are plowed first. Major artery streets, such as McLane, Longhorn roads, Sherwood Drive, and Easy Street, are prioritized, along with streets that house emergency facilities.
The town made connecting streets its second priority for snow removal. In the Payson southeast quadrant off of Bonita Street, these connector streets include Wade Lane, Cherry, McKamey, and Juniper streets.
Third priority streets include dead-ends, cul-de-sacs, and local streets.
After all those streets have had snow removed, the street department clears off the airport.
The town will then turn to those streets that remain private roads not yet accepted into the town road maintenance system.
Up at Country Club Estates at the end of Airport and Vista roads, it might surprise the residents who live on N. Bobby Jones Dr., N. Hogan Dr., and N. Snead Dr., that they live on private roads not maintained by the Town of Payson.
Neither The Rim Club nor Chaparral Pines and a few other homeowners associations are on the town’s map, as they are “areas with non-town maintained private streets” with “no town snow removal in this area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!