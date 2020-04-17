The Payson Town Council narrowly rejected a proposal to seek voter approval of a sales tax increase last week that would have added 12 cents to a $100 purchase.
The council may reconsider the issue within the next month.
The increase would have produced roughly $400,000 annually, which the council wanted to earmark for public safety — including new firetrucks the town has already agreed to buy.
However, the council on April 9 split 4-3 on whether to put the issue on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Several councilors who voted against referring the tax increase to voters said they might change their minds if the ballot measure included strict limits on how the town spends the extra money.
The measure would increase the town sales tax from 2.88 cents per dollar spent to an even 3 cents. The state sales tax is currently 5.6 cents on the dollar and Gila County collects 1 cent on the dollar. At almost 9 cents per dollar spent, consumers in Payson pay one of the highest sales taxes in the state.
Last week, debate took place in the shadow of the pandemic recession.
The state’s Joint Legislative Budget Committee on April 9 estimated that the shutdowns ordered to help stop the spread of COVID-19 will turn a projected $1 billion state surplus into a $600 million deficit by June. The state budget relies heavily on sales tax, as does Payson. During the 2008 recession, state revenues dropped by a third.
Payson town councilors agreed first responders need adequate equipment, training and facilities, but disagreed on whether a temporary sales tax increase would provide the best funding mechanism.
Deborah Barber, the town’s chief financial officer, asked the council to let the voters reinstate a 0.12% sales tax that expired last year. The money collected had paid off a bond used to build the new fire station off Tyler Parkway.
Barber argued the town should consider reinstating the tax in light of what the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to do to the town’s sales-tax-dependent budget. Plans to keep first responder equipment upgrades on track loomed large.
To ease the projected shortfall, Barber asked the council to allow residents to vote on increasing the town’s sales tax from the current 2.88 cents per dollar spent to 3 cents.
The town boosted the tax far more two years ago, bringing in an extra $3 million annually. One third of that has gone to pay for police and fire pensions, with the rest helping to restore cuts made during the last recession.
Now, the town faces a new recession, this one caused by a jump in unemployment rate from about 3.5% to at least 7% because of COVID-19. Some experts say the unemployment rate may have already risen to 15%. The temporary shutdown has also all but shuttered the town’s tourist industry, the mainstay of the Rim Country economy.
Advocates said most consumers wouldn’t even notice the tax increase, given the sun-setting of the existing tax to raise money for the third fire station.
“From that 12-cent tax out of every $100 that was spent, we tracked it separately, and we paid off those bonds and it was generating somewhere in the $400,000 to $430,000 a year in revenue — and as it happens, that is almost exactly the number that we need on an annual basis for our police cars and for our fire trucks,” she said.
Councilors Barbara Underwood, Chris Higgins and Steve Smith agreed to put the issue before voters.
“We keep talking about wanting to continue to support our police and fire and give them whatever they need to help their job,” said Underwood, “So, I agree, let the people go out to vote. If they want to support the fire or medical services personnel and stuff, they’ll vote for it.”
But Vice Mayor Janell Sterner wasn’t so sure any of her constituents even wanted to see the question on a ballot.
“I’ve had so many calls, not one person in there said, ‘Hey, thank you for the right to raise my sales tax,’” she said, “What’s on their mind is, ‘I’m trying to put food on my table. I’m trying to have a job. I have no job. When will our stimulus package checks go out? They’re not thinking tax issues right now.”
But she also understood the importance of “allowing the voters” to decide the issue.
Mayor Tom Morrissey agreed with Sterner.
“I believe it should be in the hands of the people, and only the people, but raising taxes at this point in time really shouldn’t be on the table,” he said.
Ferris had concerns that the “way this is structured” allowed for too many loopholes through which future councils might wriggle.
“For it to work, it would have to be on something specific,” he said.
Ferris then suggested putting a two-year limit on the increase to “pay off the fire engines.”
“To just throw on a 2% increase in the tax doesn’t make sense,” he said.
But this concerned Higgins who warned, “if we vote as a council to not put this on the ballot, we are limiting the rights of the residents to vote for this.”
Higgins said the council should not “make the decision for them” by refusing to put the issue on the ballot.
Morrissey asked Justin Pierce, the town’s contract attorney, what the latest date was to put the question on the ballot.
“I’d say drop dead, we are probably within a month,” said Pierce.
With a month left on the clock, Morrissey, Ferris, Sterner and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian voted down the request.
Underwood, Higgins and Steve Smith voted to put a sales tax increase question on the ballot.
Morrissey directed town staff to “bring it back” with changes that would not “chase away business.”
Every cloud has a silver lining. At least this cloud had the council agreeing to allow the citizens the right to vote themselves a tax increase. It is also no surprise that Higgins and Underwood both want a tax increase on the ballot as they both supported former mayor Swartwood's 42% increase a few years back. And while Smith was not on the council then, he has made no secret of his support for the same. Chris Higgin's statement, "... we are limiting the rights of the residents to vote for this.” Where was his concern for our rights during the last tax increase? The same for Barbara Underwood's statement here, “...So, I agree, let the people go out to vote." She was adamantly against bringing the last tax increase before the voters. Well, "Campaign Season" is upon us. What a difference a season makes!
