Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey has overseen the closing of Taylor Pool and the resulting upset from the community. He has shifted to attending regular meetings with the MHA Foundation to see if the town can negotiate a partnership.

Mayor Tom Morrissey has a complicated history with whether Payson needs a community pool complex.

He now seeks one last term “to finish what I started,” including a place for Payson residents to swim and splash. He will face off with challenger, Vice Mayor Chris Higgins, in the Nov. 8 election.

