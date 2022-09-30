Mayor Tom Morrissey has a complicated history with whether Payson needs a community pool complex.
He now seeks one last term “to finish what I started,” including a place for Payson residents to swim and splash. He will face off with challenger, Vice Mayor Chris Higgins, in the Nov. 8 election.
Morrissey’s two terms saw the closing of Taylor Pool and a stop-and-go effort to build a splash pad at Green Valley Park that’s still in the planning stages.
He pushed the splash pad and reluctantly supported closing Taylor Pool — but initially emerged as a tough critic of the MHA Foundation — including its plan to build a community center and swim center providing Payson would take over operations and maintenance.
Morrissey initially spearheaded opposition to the MHA Foundation’s plans. At one point, he pushed the town’s effort to remove three members of the Rim Country Educational Alliance board, set up by MHA to bring a four-year university to Payson. That move resulted in a lawsuit the town lost.
But Morrissey’s opposition to the MHA Foundation gradually softened. This led to Morrissey’s former ally, council member Jim Ferris’ running an unsuccessful effort in the primary to push a slate of candidates. Ferris even supported a candidate who challenged Morrissey.
Instead, Morrissey and Higgins were the top vote-getters in the primary — forcing them into a runoff. Higgins has frequently clashed with Morrissey — and often took the lead of the new council majority that emerged two years ago.
In the last year, Morrissey has done an about-face on how to build a community center and indoor, year-round swim center. He’s attended regular meetings with the MHA Foundation facility — when he used to shun the Foundation. Replacing opposition with negotiation, Morrissey has reached across the aisle to negotiate with the MHA Foundation on this pool project and others.
Morrissey has expanded his contacts and connections, meeting not only with the Foundation, but with the county and federal government to find ways to fund key infrastructure projects.
“I brokered a meeting last week with Ben Stewart, one of the top aides to Senator Sinema,” said Morrissey. “In that meeting was (MHA Foundation head) Kenny Evans, (Gila County Supervisor) Steve Christensen, and (Payson Town Manager) Troy Smith. We’re talking with one another.”
With some federal infrastructure dollars still unclaimed, Morrissey hopes to work with other partners to maximize the impact.
But the community center and pool could be built without grant money if the town partnered with the MHA Foundation, which offered to build a year-round swim center to replace the open-air Taylor Pool — which operated only in the summer.
The town’s own cost-benefit analysis showed Taylor Pool lost money every year. Due to weather, the outdoor pool only opened for two months out of the year, further limiting its ability to generate revenue. The town subsidized it anyway as a service to the community.
The full extent of the neglect wasn’t discovered until Troy Smith, the current town manager, started. He commissioned a study that quickly determined Taylor Pool was too dangerous to run anymore.
Taylor Pool has remained closed for two years. The town has negotiated space at the covered pool at the Tonto Apache Gym and other private pools to hold swimming lessons for children, which was the main concern parents had when Taylor Pool shut down. The town now subsidizes the cost of the lessons in other pools. However, town surveys show that a new pool remains a top priority for most residents.
The MHA Foundation has a mission to provide for the education, health, and well-being of the people of Payson. A pool and community center fit seamlessly in that mission, say MHA officials.
The town would manage it. So far, the town hasn’t released any figures on what that might cost — and whether it could charge enough fees to cover that cost.
So far, the only agreement between the two is that the town will provide development services. Neither side has agreed they support building a community center and indoor pool.
Yet Morrissey is hopeful.
“Create a dialog and put the correct people in the same place. It is amazing what can happen,” he said. “I’ve seen it my whole life.”
