Former Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey (center) with Rep. Tom O’Halleran in November during a tour of the Payson Homeless Warming Center. Also present were members of the board and volunteers of the warming center.
During his four years in office, Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey said there were a lot of proud moments, but one of the most meaningful happened just days before he left office.
While at church Dec. 4, Morrissey spoke with a man who shared that a conversation they had months earlier at the Warming Center had saved his life.
“I don’t know what I said to him, but I remember the conversation,” Morrissey said Dec. 8 during his last council meeting. “After the conversation, the man said he realized he had a place to go with the Warming Center and all thoughts he had of suicide were out of his mind.”
The man told Morrissey he had saved his life and he no longer wanted to commit suicide.
“If one life has been saved, then all the effort put into it was worth it,” Morrissey said.
Morrissey helped found the Warming Center. A hot meal, clothing, supplies and resources are available at the center. The Warming Center at one point provided overnight accommodations in a loaned facility, but when that arrangement changed, the Warming Center shifted to offering food, emotional support and connections to social services. The center has been operating for three years on a shoestring budget and the efforts of volunteers.
Morrissey asked new Mayor Chris Higgins and the council to be the voice for the voiceless
Morrissey swept into office in 2018, beating out Craig Swartwood. He brought with him a new council with a keen interest in finding out whether the town had defrauded the people. The new council members pushed for an investigation of all the spending on Payson’s C.C. Cragin pipeline and ended efforts to bring a private prep school to town.
His two terms proved eventful. The town adopted a Firewise ordinance, invested in the resumption of street maintenance, saw the Forest Service thin the C.C. Cragin watershed, reaped millions in federal pandemic funding, hired a new town manager, and began work on creating a new evacuation route and back door to Main Street.
Passing a Firewise brush-clearing ordinance was one of Morrissey’s greatest accomplishments, which previous mayors had never pushed through.
And Morrissey championed another evacuation route with the proposed Green Valley Parkway. The road is now working its way through the NEPA process. The route would ultimately connect Green Valley Park and Main Street with the Event Center. It would also provide an emergency escape route in case of an approaching wildfire for a portion of the town.
Morrissey Thursday thanked town staff for their hard work, saying they were the most efficient and effective group of people he had worked with.
“Continue to do what you do because you do it so well,” he said, adding, “This town is full of really quality people who really care about others.”
Morrissey said it was bittersweet to leave and left reading the opening paragraphs of Charles Dickens’ novel, “A Tale of Two Cities” — “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity ...”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!