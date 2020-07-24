Payson’s Mayor Tom Morrissey says he wants to serve another two-year term because he has work still to do — including helping the homeless and increasing Payson’s supply of affordable housing.
Critics say his first term accomplishments are outweighed by his outsized impact, measured by bitter recall battles, threatened lawsuits for false and slanderous statements and creating a deep and raucous divide in town politics.
He has also faced the unexpected and perplexing demands of the pandemic, which seemed to have passed Payson by for weeks, only to take off since the lifting of Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order in May.
The town council under Morrissey’s leadership initially moved to resume the full slate of summer activities, but pulled back when cases rose. Morrissey ended up issuing a mask order, despite pushback from many in his base who insisted the town government had no authority to require people to wear masks in public.
Morrissey, who also found himself in the center of controversy and conflict during his tenure as chair of the state Republican Party, said he’s accomplished a lot — and has a lot more to contribute.
Morrissey says he’s wrested power away from “elites” tending to their own interests.
He says he’s drained the swamp, looked for corruption and got Payson moving.
Critics say he’s bullied town staff, put his own friends in power, went on a futile hunt for corruption in the C.C. Cragin pipeline project and accomplished very little.
Morrissey declined an interview with the Roundup on his tenure and his plans for the future, but he has laid out his case in a series of radio appearances, advertisements and flyers.
So here’s a look at his accomplishments and his impact on Payson’s politics in the past two years.
Homelessness & affordable housing
Perhaps Morrissey’s biggest accomplishment in the past two years lies in his leadership in establishing a homeless warming shelter in partnership with a local church and donors.
After a few false starts because of reluctant neighbors, Morrissey and the Payson Homeless Initiative opened a warming center at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church. At its peak, the shelter served 30 people a night. The pandemic forced an early shutdown, but Morrissey still has the homeless on his mind. He hopes to implement a Homelessness Prevention plan in his next administration.
The results have proven more mixed on increasing Payson’s supply of affordable workforce housing.
The Morrissey-led council majority including Jim Ferris, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Janell Sterner have voted against several zone change requests developers claim would have provided lower-cost, higher density housing — often by relying on tiny homes and manufactured homes. However, the council also approved another higher-density property with small manufactured homes intended to sell for around $100,000 at the corner of State Route 87 and Tyler Parkway.
Morrissey hopes to continue expanding affordable housing options in his next two years if reelected as mayor.
Recalls & lawsuits
Soon after taking office, the council fired Town Manager LaRon Garrett in a contentious public meeting. The fallout spurred a recall against the entire council. The dueling recall efforts fizzled after a judge upheld Morrissey’s lawsuit saying the town clerk had made a mistake in deciding how many signatures recall supporters had to file.
Then the MHA Foundation filed a legal claim that could have led to a lawsuit, seeking to prevent Morrissey and Ferris from making allegedly false and slanderous statements. The notice of intent to sue included an allegation that damages to the MHA Foundation amounted to $87.5 million, given state laws that provide for a potential tripling of actual damages.
Morrissey and Ferris made the statements in community meetings and on Facebook posts, including claims that the MHA Foundation had stolen its $40 million from the town and made illegal back room deals with water. After a flurry of meetings with the town’s contract attorney and the town’s insurance representatives, the council backed off continuing its attack against the Rim Country Educational Alliance, the organization tasked with developing the university land.
The MHA Foundation never filed the lawsuit after both Ferris and Morrissey backed off making public comments about the MHA Foundation.
His opponent, Jennifer Smith, a longtime Payson businesswoman, serves on the MHA Foundation board. In Morrissey’s campaign ads, he has accused her personally of filing the $87 million lawsuit against the town and suggested this could lead to liens on private homes in Payson.
Attacks on ‘good old boy’ network
Morrissey has spent his first tenure promising to “drain the swamp” to protect Payson residents from an entrenched system perpetuated by the town elite.
He campaigned on a platform opposing a plan by then-mayor Craig Swartwood to strike a deal with a private prep school in Rumsey Park. Morrissey two years ago supported a ballot measure to require voter approval of almost any long-term public-private partnership. The measure passed and the prep school developer dropped plans to partner with the town.
Since taking office, Morrissey has sought to increase public input through a series of community meetings. Members of the public addressed Morrissey or town staff directly about questions on street slurry, the brightness of streetlights, or any other topic of interest.
Those meetings also helped stoke the conflict with the MHA Foundation, which had headed up the attempt to convince Arizona State University to build a 600-student campus in town on a 254-acre parcel purchased from the U.S. Forest Service.
Ferris and Morrissey claimed the MHA Foundation stole money that provided the nonprofit foundation’s $40 million endowment, which came from what amounted to the sale of the Payson Regional Medical Center to Banner Health. The Mogollon Health Alliance had rescued the hospital by assuming some $17 million in debt, then for many years leased the hospital to PRMC, which paid off the debt, invested in the facility, and reaped a sizable profit. After the lease with PRMC expired, the MHA Foundation brought in Banner — which donated $40 million to the foundation in return for rights to own and operate the hospital.
However, Ferris and Morrissey suggested the hospital had somehow belonged to the community and the MHA Foundation had made off with the money, without documentation. They never offered the retraction the MHA Foundation sought, but have dropped the issue in public.
Morrissey maintains that he has tried to give ordinary voters a voice in town affairs and priorities, which meant not giving old-time families, big business interests and “elites” like former Mayor Kenny Evans so much control over town affairs.
Morrissey has removed many long-term volunteers from town committees and boards in his effort to reduce the say of “the elite” from town politics. Many of the recent appointments have been people with long-term relationships with Morrissey or local political groups.
His efforts have caused a nearly consistent 4 to 3 majority split vote on committee appointments.
Water and the Tonto Apache Tribe
In political ads, Morrissey takes credit for reducing water impact fees by 50%.
A town may charge impact fees to new construction for infrastructure the town provides, such as water service, in order to pay for the additional infrastructure and staff time required to service the new development.
Several years ago, the legislature passed new rules requiring elaborate justification for any impact fee. These fees had to strictly go toward infrastructure required by the new business or development.
Once the C.C. Cragin construction concluded, the state required the town to lower its impact fees.
The fees to hook up to Town of Payson water used to top $6,000. Now that the C.C. Cragin spigot has turned on, fees have dropped to around $3,000.
Morrissey also takes credit for a water agreement with the Tonto Apache Tribe.
The Tonto Apache Tribe for years has been seeking a water rights agreement for a share of Colorado River water from the federal government. Then Mayor Kenny Evans worked to facilitate that agreement by convincing the federal government to invest millions in the C.C. Cragin pipeline in return for giving the tribe rights to C.C. Cragin water delivered by the pipeline. In return, the tribe would surrender its claim for Colorado River water, which would then be used elsewhere. The negotiations stalled, but the quest for federal approval of the proposed agreement continues.
The second water agreement with Payson and the tribe has a much narrower focus — essentially a water line that allows the tribe to buy more water from Payson. The town has provided water to the reservation since 2005. A few years ago, the tribe doubled the size of its reservation after it acquired land from the Forest Service. It now needs more water for the added land.
Last year, the town hooked up the tribe to an additional water booster station that provides water to a different part of the reservation. The additional water source provides more than the 100 gallons per minute the previous single hook up provided.
Main Street and Green Valley Parkway
Morrissey’s council has focused on fixing up Main Street by obtaining grants and property owners’ support to address the American Gulch drainage issue.
The gulch runs along Main Street down a mostly empty, grassy area subject to flooding. During Morrissey’s tenure, three property owners offered to donate land to the town to extend a drainage project started by the Sawmill shopping center.
Morrissey has supported the Main Street Merchants to help bring signs, parking and crosswalks to the area.
A subcommittee he set up launched the Green Valley Parkway extension project that could eventually provide a road from the event center to Green Valley Park, providing the town can come up with millions in funding. Now in the environmental impact study stage (NEPA), Morrissey hopes this road will add an additional evacuation route for residents.
