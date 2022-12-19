Tonto Apache police arrest two on drug charges by Alexis Bechman Roundup Editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Dec 19, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 26 pounds of meth was found by Tonto Apache Police. Provided photo Tonto Apache Police found 55 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tonto Apache Police made two significant drug busts recently.Around midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, an officer with the Tonto Apache Police department stopped a vehicle that was northbound on Highway 87. They found the driver, Erin Smallwood, was in possession of 26.31 pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of cocaine, and $5,081 in cash, according to Sgt. James Palmer with the Tonto Apache Police. Smallwood was reportedly on his way back to South Carolina. About six hours later, another Tonto Apache Officer stopped a northbound vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed the driver Dysheim Bridges was transporting more than 55 pounds of marijuana to his home in Missouri. Both subjects were booked into the Gila County Sheriff's office jail on numerous charges. The Tonto Apache Police Department would like to thank the Gila County Sheriff's office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety for their help in both matters. 