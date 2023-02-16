Tonto Apache police, tribal council donate gear to Special Olympics athletes Feb 16, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Special Olympics athletes were recently fitted with new shoes thanks to the Tonto Apache Police Department and Tribal Council. Tonto Apache Police Department Special Olympics athletes try on shoes at Big 5, which were donated thanks to the Tonto Apache Police Department and Tribal Council. Tonto Apache Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tonto Apache Police Department and the Tonto Apache Tribal Council donated 25 pairs of basketball shoes, socks, and gym bags to Payson area Special Olympic athletes recently.The local Payson Big 5 Sporting Goods staff was on hand to help coordinate in fitting of the shoes with various selections and styles."Thank You Big 5 and Tonto Apache Tribal Council for helping and showing your dedication to these special athletes," read a post on the Tonto Apache Police Department's Facebook page. 