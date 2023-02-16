The Tonto Apache Police Department and the Tonto Apache Tribal Council donated 25 pairs of basketball shoes, socks, and gym bags to Payson area Special Olympic athletes recently.

The local Payson Big 5 Sporting Goods staff was on hand to help coordinate in fitting of the shoes with various selections and styles.

