Apache Corners development.
Renderings of the Apache Corners development proposed by the Tonto Apache Tribe. Chairman Calvin Johnson has announced the project will break ground in six months and be complete in two years.

 Tonto Apache Tribe

The Tonto Apache Tribe confirmed this week that it will build more hotel rooms, a family fun center, restaurants, gas stations, grocery store, a distillery, and more.

The tribe also plans to build a medical center and space for offices and light manufacturing.

