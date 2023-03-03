The Tonto Apache Tribe confirmed this week that it will build more hotel rooms, a family fun center, restaurants, gas stations, grocery store, a distillery, and more.
The tribe also plans to build a medical center and space for offices and light manufacturing.
The announcement came after the Roundup reported Tribal Chair Calvin Johnson’s announcement of the new master plan for the expanded reservation at a recent Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce meeting.
“We understand the release of the Tonto Apache Tribe’s business expansion plans has created a lot of excitement. We are excited too,” wrote John Giles, marketing director for the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino in an email.
The tribe owns 85 acres of land between Round Valley and the Town of Payson. According to data from the Inter-tribal council of Arizona, the reservation houses 140 residents, 110 of whom are official tribal members. The announcement marks the biggest economic development plan the tribe has announced since it added 282 acres to the reservation in 2017 in an agreement with the federal government.
“Tonto Apache is a Federally Recognized Sovereign Nation,” wrote the tribe in a Feb. 28 press release. “The nation has multiple business ventures such as the Hotel and Casino, Convenience Store, Smoke Shop, Tonto Apache Gym and Healthcare.”
As a sovereign nation, the Tonto Apache Tribe may develop what it wishes on its land without permission, permits, or licenses from the town, county, state or federal government.
“The Tonto Apache Tribe has partnered with aLocal (Solutions) to develop the tribal lands that share borders with Payson ...,” wrote the tribe. “Currently known as Apache Corners, aLocal President Eric S. Trevan, Ph.D. is confident of the great opportunities that exist for the Tribe.”
Trevan attributes the tribe’s sovereignty as one of its greatest assets.
“As a Sovereign Nation, Tonto Apache has an incredible opportunity to transition from financial sovereignty toward economic sovereignty. Through multiple discussions with developers, government officials, educational institutions and other economic advisers, we are working together to create a catalyst for the region.”
aLocal describes itself as “a provider of high end economic analytics used to drive economic decisions of communities, government and business.”
The company uses AI software for analytical forecasting based on “economic, community and financial intelligence.”
Some of the data points used include census and real estate data, industry reports, revenue estimates, and employment data, among other things.
aLocal and the tribe have announced they anticipate the economic impact of the currently named Apache Corners’ development to generate $89.2 million in economic activity.
All of the new businesses will create 1,043 new jobs with $30.5 million in annual wages.
The aLocal economic analysis predicts the new development would generate $9.1 million in taxes, but as a sovereign nation, the tribe does not pay sales or other state or federal taxes.
Since it does run a casino, the tribe pays a percentage of its gaming revenue to the state.
On Feb. 21, Johnson said construction should begin in six months and take two years to complete.
Giles clarified the tribe will not release more information than it has between the press release and comments made by Calvin Johnson, the chairman of the tribe on Feb. 21.
“When there is additional information to offer, we will keep the community informed,” he said.
