On Tuesday, the Tonto Apache Tribe announced it has big plans for expansion.
The tribe expects to break ground on another 80-room hotel, a family fun center, a new gas station with convenience store, a health center, grocery store and office suites.
Tribal Chair Calvin Johnson made the announcement at the monthly Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon, saying he wanted to get ahead of any social media rumors.
“We wanted to share this with you and be a good neighbor to get your support on being here,” he said.
Johnson said the tribe has been working on the plans for years. The tribe projects it will need more than 1,000 additional employees, generate $89.2 million in economic impact, provide $30.5 million in wages and add $9.1 million to taxes.
He said Arizona State University and Mayo Clinic will partner with the tribe to open the health center. The health care facilities will have classroom space and training facilities.
In addition, “we will have a park where we will have arts and craft shows.” he said.
A family fun center will house a movie theater, bowling lanes, arcade, and a pool with a water slide.
The grocery store will either be a Vons or Food City. “We are still negotiating,” said Johnson.
For an RV park, the tribe is already installing electrical wiring.
Johnson acknowledged the rumors on social media about the Sonic Drive-In restaurant leaving spurred the tribe to get ahead of any rumors about this new project.
“There were a lot of rumors about Sonic and why it left,” he said. “Sonic came to us a year before and said they would not renew their lease. They knew they were shutting down; (but) we did not want to speak about it because we are very private here with our affairs.”
Cliff Potts, a local Realtor and board member of the MHA Foundation, asked how long the project would take to complete.
“We are looking at breaking ground in six months and building by two years,” said Johnson.
John Naughton, MHA board member, Realtor and former publisher of the Roundup, said he’d heard the tribe would build another golf course.
Johnson told him that wasn’t in their plans.
Kenny Evans, president of the MHA Foundation and former Payson mayor, asked if the tribe will build more housing.
“We are still working on those plans,” said Johnson.
Inga Chouinard, local marketer and Payson Community Kids supporter, asked Johnson if the tribe would help the town cover the event center, because part of the development is across the street.
“We offered years ago, but they turned us down,” he said. “I did offer again, but I haven’t heard anything back from them.”
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
