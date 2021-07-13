During a daylong power outage, Patrick Lerch spent a long, scorching, mid-June day in the shade in search of relief from the heat.
“I spent seven hours under a tree at 67 years old,” he said.
It concerns him that a lot of his neighbors are older than him. Lerch knows many of his elderly and disabled neighbors need power for air conditioners or medical equipment, especially during one of Tonto Basin’s triple-digit summer days.
“Most don’t have generators,” he said.
But even he struggles.
“I’ve got three of them and I’m working on two of them now,” he said.
He just had enough after the June outage. He’s spent 20 years in Tonto Basin and doesn’t remember so many electrical problems.
“The outages are worse than before,” he said.
Lily Quezada, spokesperson for APS, agrees with Lerch, outages in Tonto Basin have changed in the last few years.
“The number of outages in the area have decreased in the past decade, but the duration of outages has increased since we implemented the fire mitigation protocol to help prevent wildfires,” she said.
The fire mitigation protocol started in 2017. Since then, the length of summer outages has increased.
“Safety is our No. 1 most important priority,” said Neil Traver, from APS.
In order to ensure a downed power line or malfunctioning equipment does not start a fire, APS requires a repair team to drive or hike out to where the damage is to get eyes on the problem before they turn on the power. In places like Tonto Basin, that means a long hike in over 100-degree weather in remote and rough terrain.
“This helps prevent wildfires in that it helps ensure that a branch or vegetation that could create a spark is not in contact with our line when it’s reenergized,” said Quezada.
Just a year after APS implemented the new strategy, the Camp Fire leveled the town of Paradise, Calif. Cal Fire, in its investigation into why the fire started, found power company PG&E’s electrical transmission lines caused the fire. Since then, lawsuits have besieged the company.
APS has no interest in its equipment starting a wildfire. Every year they prepare for the summer by replacing poles and lines. Crews walk lines to clear brush away from poles and wires in preparation for whatever nature throws at them.
“In the monsoon season we have additional lightning strikes that can cause outages in the power lines,” said Traver. “In the winter we deal with snow.”
But the summer has a wildfire season and that’s when APS takes extra care to make sure a spark doesn’t light dry fuels.
Traver said APS builds its grid “as tough as we can make them, but Mother Nature has her way with us.”
Some of the challenges thrown at APS includes trees that come down on the line during storms or wind, animal damage from birds or squirrels and dust storms particularly if they have debris in them.
But APS has particular concerns about Tonto Basin. Last summer, the Bush Fire got very close to the little town of Punkin Center.
“(It’s) one of those power lines we feel particularly cautious about,” he said.
An added concern, the Tonto Basin power line runs 20 miles out of a substation.
“If anything happens on that 20-mile line, the system is going to shut it down ... that does require us to go and patrol the whole line before we reenergize,” he said.
Quezada said equipment failure caused the outage in June that affected Lerch. Complicating the issue, it was in a remote area with no repair crew close by.
“It will take us and the crew longer to (drive) there,” she said of that situation.
Once there, the crew then had to hike into the repair without vehicles because of the rough and inaccessible terrain.
Little comfort to Lerch.
“If the power goes out, there ain’t nothing you can do about it,” he said. “I’ve had to sleep on a bench outside at 10 p.m. at night.”
Quezada can understand, “it is frustrating for everyone involved,” she said.
Traver, along with other APS staff have attended monthly meetings hosted by Gila County Supervisor Tim Humphrey.
“It’s important that we communicate with (the community),” said Quezada.
