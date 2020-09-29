Contractors are working on a road improvement project on Tonto Creek Road, Forest Service Road 289.
The Forest Service hopes to improve both the safety of the road and prevent future road washouts. Work should take no more than 60 days with traffic delays no longer than 15 minutes. Work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, with access to the national forest, residences and businesses still available.
“We urge motorists to use caution when traveling in the area and respect the no parking areas along the road to ensure public safety,” said District Ranger Matthew Paciorek. “This comprehensive road project will help mitigate future washouts, stabilize the road surface and add much needed signage and guard rails on Forest Road 289. We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to complete this project as quickly as possible without sacrificing the safety of road crews.”
Project improvements include replacing and installing traffic signs and signposts, repairing cattle guards, replacing guard rail and guard rail end terminals, installing object markers and delineators, repairing erosion, stabilizing shoulders and embankments, cleaning ditches and culverts, re-establishing ditches, patching pavement cracks and potholes, replacing culverts, pavement striping, and restoring the roadbed and asphalt pavement where road degradation has occurred.
The Tonto Fish Hatchery is located four miles north of Highway 260 on Forest Road 289.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!