Gotta love the monsoon.
Tonto National Forest this week along with the Town of Payson and Gila County lifted fire restrictions as a series of monsoon storms doused the state — despite continued high temperatures.
Portions of Prescott National Forest remain in Stage 1 fire restrictions, but the rest of the high country has returned to something resembling normal.
A handful of lightning-caused fires continued to burn this week, but the rain, humidity and dropping temperatures gave firefighters the edge.
Tonto National Forest Supervisor Neil Bosworth still urged people to exercise care by keeping fires small, with lots of water and a shovel on hand. Never leave the remains of a fire untended until it’s cold to the touch. Since trailer chains throw off sparks, never let them drag. Never target shoot in the woods unless you have a backstop — since a bullet glancing off a rock can also cause sparks.
The monsoon rains so far this year have been close to normal, although they’ve so far come in fits and starts. The forecast calls for a relatively wet August — with continued high temperatures. Payson has a roughly 50% chance of heavy rain this weekend. So far this year, Payson received half an inch in January, 0.86 of an inch in February and 0.96 of an inch in March — before getting nothing measurable in April or May or June. Fortunately, the monsoon pattern sputtered into the state in July — with 0.11 of an inch in Payson. We should get more rain in August than in all of April through July.
That stands in sharp contrast to California and other western states.
A mammoth fire near Yosemite National Park forced thousands to evacuate as it exploded to 17,000 acres — blanketing the distant Bay Area with smoke. The fire consumed 10 structures quickly and threatened thousands of others before a shift in the weather gave crews a fighting chance to contain it. The fire continues to threaten hundreds of centuries old sequoias as California lurched into another disastrous fire season — with 17 firefighters already injured.
Meanwhile, two pilots died in a helicopter crash while fighting a 23,000-acre fire in Idaho. Alaska is also suffering an epic fire season — with 60 currently active fires.
The National Interagency Fire Center this week reported 84 large fires burning on 3 million acres in 13 states, with multiple evacuations.
The agency reports that this week Arizona had four active fires on 4,400 acres. California had just two active fires — but they’ve consumed 22,000 acres. Alaska has 60 fires, on 2.6 million acres. New Mexico has two active fires on 344,000 acres and Idaho has three active fires on 34,000 acres.
So far in 2022, the Fire Center has logged 38,000 fires on 5.6 million acres. Humans caused 35,000 of those fires and lightning another 3,000.
The forecast for most of the West this week called for hot, dry, unstable conditions — with dry lightning storms adding to the danger.
Lake Mead and Lake Powell continue to drop and much of the West is considering increasingly stringent water rationing. Texas, California, Nevada, and Utah are mostly in extreme to exceptional drought. Arizona’s mostly in moderate drought.
Fortunately, Roosevelt Lake remains 62% full. The C.C. Cragin Reservoir has dwindled to 48% full — but that still means Payson should get its full delivery of roughly 3,000 acre-feet this year. Flows in the Verde and Salt rivers stood at about 70% of normal at midweek, not yet reflecting the ramping up of the monsoon.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s summary of conditions in the West concluded, “Temperatures were warmer than normal over much of Montana and into northern Nevada, southern Idaho, and eastern Wyoming, with departures of 6-8 degrees above normal. Temperatures were cooler than normal by 1-2 degrees over the coastal regions of Washington and Oregon. Highly variable and scattered monsoonal moisture continues to impact the region, with some areas with above-normal precipitation for the week in Nevada, Arizona, and Southern California as well as into areas of southern Colorado and Utah. Only minimal changes were made this week as the full impact of the recent precipitation is not fully known yet, but improvements are possible depending on how the rest of the monsoon season continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!