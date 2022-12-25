Winter is typically a quiet time for Tonto Rim Search and Rescue volunteers, with rescues all but nonexistent.
But on a cold, rainy in early December, TRSAR Commander Bill Pitterle got a call at 2:30 a.m. from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
He thought, “where are we going in this terrible weather at 2:30 a.m.?!”
The call was to assist the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team with stranded hikers on the Four Peaks mountains.
“They had teams up the day before and couldn’t quite reach the stranded hikers in the rain and fog, and were looking for additional teams to assist during this rather unusual storm system,” Pitterle wrote. “The obvious choice would have been helicopters, but none could fly in the dense rain and fog, and the forecast did not look good for the next day at least. This meant that technically skilled ground teams would need to scale Four Peaks in the rain and fog, try to locate the stranded hikers, and help them down the mountain to safety.”
Four TRSAR volunteers, members of the squad’s canyoneering team, offered to help. They joined teams from Pinal County, Maricopa County and Pima County.
“Four Peaks is some extreme country. Add to that continuous rain and dense fog, and it becomes a SAR mission that utilizes every bit of training, knowledge, and skills that we train for.”
The hikers were near the second peak of Browns Peak.
“The top of Four Peaks is a jumble of house sized rocks, deep crevasses, and dense brush. There is no trail. The teams chose a route up the least steep set of contour lines, which still had members on all fours much of the time, grabbing and hanging onto brush and rocks to propel them up the steep slope,” Pitterle wrote.
With only 50 feet of visibility, they relied on the maps on their phones to navigate.
By about 2 p.m. team members reached the saddle between the peaks and made voice contact with the hikers.
Even 50 yards away, it still took an hour or more to actually reach the subjects. The team that reached them rigged a rope system and lowered them to where they could start hiking out. They were cold after a wet and windy night, but otherwise fine. They reached the trailhead just as it got dark.
“No window ever opened up for a helicopter to fly in and had the skilled rescue teams not reached them that day, they would have had to spend another cold and miserable night on the mountain, possibly threatening their health or lives,” he said. “TRSAR’s team was extremely grateful for the expertise and skills of the other teams on the mountain that day. They all worked seamlessly together, coming from that bond that all search and rescue volunteers share.”
abechman@payson.com
