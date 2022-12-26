For many, fishing is not high on their list of things to do during the winter. For me, it remains one of my favorite activities all year. If I am not actually fishing, I am probably doing something fishing related. I might put a new line on my reel or work on tying some flies. I could prep for teaching a fly fishing lesson to kids or adults. A fair amount of my time is spent advocating in some form or other for cold, clean water, and ways to help fish; or, in this case, writing about fishing.

Winter is a great time to sit down at your fly tying vise and knock out a bunch of flies to refill your fly boxes, clean your fly line, or put a new line on your spinning reel. In my case, my rods are strung up and in my car, since I keep fishing all year. The Green Valley Lakes here in Payson are stocked with trout every two weeks, October through early May and continue to be productive for crappies, bluegills, and an occasional bass on my fly rod throughout the winter. The lakes are only 10 minutes from my home, so I can fish whenever I want.

