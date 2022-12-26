For many, fishing is not high on their list of things to do during the winter. For me, it remains one of my favorite activities all year. If I am not actually fishing, I am probably doing something fishing related. I might put a new line on my reel or work on tying some flies. I could prep for teaching a fly fishing lesson to kids or adults. A fair amount of my time is spent advocating in some form or other for cold, clean water, and ways to help fish; or, in this case, writing about fishing.
Winter is a great time to sit down at your fly tying vise and knock out a bunch of flies to refill your fly boxes, clean your fly line, or put a new line on your spinning reel. In my case, my rods are strung up and in my car, since I keep fishing all year. The Green Valley Lakes here in Payson are stocked with trout every two weeks, October through early May and continue to be productive for crappies, bluegills, and an occasional bass on my fly rod throughout the winter. The lakes are only 10 minutes from my home, so I can fish whenever I want.
Since the Rim Country creeks that I love to fish are also close, I am frequently drawn to fish them as well. They are flowing cold, and it is fun to track down any hold-over trout from the last fall stockings or to get into some of the catch-and-release waters to fish for wild brown or rainbow trout.
This time of year means that I have the streams to myself. I am more cautious about where I drive in the winter, and am even more careful with the typically slipperier banks and colder water temperatures. I always carry and use a wading staff on the banks and try to stay out of the water.
This is also when I renew my fishing license. When January 1 rolls around, it is my way of remembering to buy a new fishing license. I keep track of my fishing trips for the year, and recently counted up the number of days I went fishing this year. So far I fished 127 days, almost all of them in Arizona, so I got quite a bargain from AZGFD again this year. My Arizona fishing license cost me less than .35 cents every time I fished in Arizona.
Now I admit I fish more than most Arizona anglers, but at $37 per year for the resident fishing license, it is still a bargain for anyone. If you purchase the hunt/fish combo license for $57, the bargain is even better. The license is good for a full year from the date of purchase.
My two older grandkids have been getting the youth combo hunt and fish license since they have been 10 years old for $5 a year. They both have hunted with their dad too, so that is an even greater deal for them. We all feel good about doing our part to help support the AZGFD programs that make Arizona such a great place to hunt and fish.
Perhaps it is too cold for you to get out to fish right now, but you are looking for an opportunity to talk about fishing with others. There are fishing clubs throughout the state, as well as Trout Unlimited chapters. Here in Payson, the Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited members meet monthly and are always happy to have members of the public join us at our monthly meetings.
Keep on fishing! I hope to see you at Green Valley Lake this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!