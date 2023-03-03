Granite Dells Boulders
The boulders of Payson’s Granite Dells create a unique landscape hikers love to enjoy on the Monument Peak, Boulder Creek, Cypress Creek and the Boulder Loop trails. The Town of Payson and the Payson Ranger District will co-host a meeting on how to make this area better. The two entities need community input to complete the work.

 Peter Aleshire

The Boulders recreation area at the end of Granite Dells Road has a lot of potential, but the Town of Payson and Payson Ranger District need help deciding what to do.

The two entities hope the community will share ideas at a meeting on Thursday, March 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Payson Public Library.

Jeff R
Jeff Robbins

Great ideas Mike- Make sure you show up please?

MikeW
Mike White

It was about 5 years ago that a number of us maintained the trails for free, getting some support from Forestry for signage replacing. Why can't this volunteer program be resurrected? We don't need paid staff or contracts with third parties. We did have to be fingerprinted by the PD or SO first, and bring our own trimming gear and occasional ATV to carry gear, but we thought it was all worth it.

