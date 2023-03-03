The boulders of Payson’s Granite Dells create a unique landscape hikers love to enjoy on the Monument Peak, Boulder Creek, Cypress Creek and the Boulder Loop trails. The Town of Payson and the Payson Ranger District will co-host a meeting on how to make this area better. The two entities need community input to complete the work.
The Boulders recreation area at the end of Granite Dells Road has a lot of potential, but the Town of Payson and Payson Ranger District need help deciding what to do.
The two entities hope the community will share ideas at a meeting on Thursday, March 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Payson Public Library.
Right now, the trail access at the end of Granite Dells Road ends at a dirt lot. Trail users park amongst the trees. Trails meander off in various directions. There are no signs. Water drainages crisscross the whole area, giving the trails a dangerous and uneven surface to negotiate.
For years the Town of Payson has touted these trails as part of their Payson Area Trails System. PATS was supposed to be a system of trails throughout town that connected to trails on Forest Service land.
The idea was to create a perimeter trail around town with numerous trailheads accessible in town. Developers were to contribute land and resources to build trail heads with parking spaces, bathrooms, signs, and trash cans. These access points would have allowed residents and guests access to the nearby Forest Service trails without cluttering up streets with traffic, trash and noise.
When the PATS idea emerged in the early 2000s, the town embraced it. The town hired a full-time employee to find grants and manage volunteers to maintain the trails system.
PATS was a successful community program. A hundred volunteers signed up. Trail guides gave tours each month. Developers set aside chunks of land for trailheads.
Then the 2008 recession hit.
Development dried up.
The town started laying off staff.
Interest faded in building a robust trail system. Developers sold off the land to individuals, as staff lost interest in enforcing the PATS plan. The trails deteriorated as neither the Forest Service nor the Town of Payson had the resources to keep up maintenance.
Now Payson finds itself left behind in the multi-billion dollar Arizona trail industry. A recent study by the University of Arizona found 80% of trail users are hikers who spend on average $150 per day. Off-road vehicle users spend more, but they only represent 20% of trail users.
Payson has also lost out on numerous grants because they do not have community support for a trail system.
In comparison, nearby Pine and Strawberry has received grant money to build trails that has spurred more fuel mitigation and fire safety. Restaurants and shops have benefited as visitors fill the Pine Trailhead every weekend.
Rim Country has the natural beauty to support a regional trail system as it sits at the crossroad of the National Scenic Arizona Trail, and the Highline Trail, a National Recreation Trail.
Payson can connect to these trails from the Boulders area, but it will require community commitment and interest.
(2) comments
Great ideas Mike- Make sure you show up please?
It was about 5 years ago that a number of us maintained the trails for free, getting some support from Forestry for signage replacing. Why can't this volunteer program be resurrected? We don't need paid staff or contracts with third parties. We did have to be fingerprinted by the PD or SO first, and bring our own trimming gear and occasional ATV to carry gear, but we thought it was all worth it.
