The Southwest Decision Resources group, left to right, Mark Loseth, Jessica Archibale, Lisa Clark and Andi Rogers. This group will facilitate a report to the town on where to put trailheads, the backbone of any trail system, based on community feedback. SWDR also has a safety survey to fill out online until April 30 to help prepare the report.
How about good trailheads and additional parking areas to access Forest Service trails?
The Town of Payson seeks answers to these and other questions about its Payson Area Trails System through an online safety survey. Payson’s trail consultant Southwest Decision Resources has a safety survey open until April 30 to find out what residents really hope for trails. Take the survey at shorturl.at/clnY9.
SWDR also welcomes any comments on proposed trailheads and current neighborhood access points to add to those it collected during its March 9 community meeting. All comments are available to see and/or add to at shorturl.at/eqANO.
“We had a really great turnout with about 140 people in attendance,” wrote Lisa Clark, SWDR facilitator and program associate. “We are excited to reinvigorate trail planning in the Payson area.”
Payson used to be on the cutting edge of trails.
Before the 2008 recession, Payson pushed to create a trail system it called PATS.
PATS would link up in-town trails with Forest Service trails outside of town. The town drew out a PATS trail plan. The town hired an employee to look for grants and build a volunteer base. Developers bought into the idea of setting aside land for parking, bathrooms, trash and good access to trails.
Out of that came the neighborhood access points at the end of Phoenix Street, another over by the Event Center to the Peach Orchard Loop Trail, and others scattered throughout town. None with parking spaces, bathrooms or signs to direct the public.
The recession stopped any further development of PATS. The town didn’t replace the employee after they left the position and all talk of trails died.
Then the pandemic renewed interest in Payson and its recreation opportunities.
Home sales exploded and developers returned.
As visitors found out about access points, neighbors got upset about parking, noise, trespassing, and trash. Neighborhoods got upset and clashes between homeowner associations and the town erupted.
Payson hopes to get back on the trail bandwagon, but it needs help from the community.
SWDR hopes the community answers the survey and adds comments to refocus and redirect the PATS plan to improve access, while reducing conflict.
