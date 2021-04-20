Two bridges in town are in good working order, according to a recently released report from the Payson town manager.
In March, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) sent the town bridge inspection reports after ADOT bridge inspection section personnel reviewed the bridge near the Payson Golf Club and another near Green Valley Park, according to Troy Smith.
These routine inspection reports are provided to the town under Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements. The reports are recorded by the ADOT and are also sent to the Federal Highway Administration.
The National Bridge Inspection Standards require that each structure be inspected at regular intervals not to exceed two years or, for culverts, four years.
Both of the bridges that were inspected are in proper working condition, Smith said. No issues were noted and no repairs are needed.
While these bridges are in working condition, nationally, more than 40% of bridges are at least 50 years old and nearly 50,000 are structurally deficient, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).
President Joe Biden has proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill, the American Jobs Plan, to repair highways and bridges as well as a host of other improvements like electric vehicle rebates, charging stations, high-speed rail and airport, electric grid and water system improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!