Town clerk recognized for 20 years of service by Alexis Bechman Roundup Editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Aug 16, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jennifer Pena, town clerk in Apache Junction and Tracie Bailey, town clerk in Payson. Town of Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson Town Clerk Tracie Bailey was recently recognized for her 20 years of service to the Arizona Municipal Clerks’ Association.Bailey has been a member of the Arizona Municipal Clerks’ Association (AMCA) and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks’ (IIMC) since 2002.Bailey served as board president of the Arizona Municipal Clerks’ Association from 2018 to 2019. She was past president from 2019 to 2021. Front Page Stories Payson fire, police join together for new program The Wall That Heals visits next week 46 new homes south of Home Depot planned It's Rodeo Week in Rim Country Family searching for answers after man falls to his death outside town Latest Stories Elk: They're everywhere! 