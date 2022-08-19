Town clerk recognized by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Aug 19, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jennifer Pena, town clerk in Apache Junction and Tracie Bailey, town clerk in Payson. Town of Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Payson Town Clerk Tracie Bailey was recently recognized for her 20 years of service to the Arizona Municipal Clerks’ Association.Bailey has been a member of the Arizona Municipal Clerks’ Association (AMCA) and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks’ (IIMC) since 2002.Bailey served as board president of the Arizona Municipal Clerks’ Association from 2018 to 2019. She was past president from 2019 to 2021. 