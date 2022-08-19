clerks

Jennifer Pena, town clerk in Apache Junction and Tracie Bailey, town clerk in Payson.

 Town of Payson

Payson Town Clerk Tracie Bailey was recently recognized for her 20 years of service to the Arizona Municipal Clerks’ Association.

Bailey has been a member of the Arizona Municipal Clerks’ Association (AMCA) and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks’ (IIMC) since 2002.

