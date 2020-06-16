The Payson Town Council renewed its marketing contract with Axis Culture Group, but only after a stormy, June 2 council session nearly prompted the firm to withdraw its bid.
Axis Culture Group has marketed Payson events for the last two years, ever since Cameron Davis left his position as parks, recreation and tourism director to work for Gila County.
Two different councils have renewed the annual contract since, but this time debate erupted.
“We are the only ones to promote Payson for tourism,” said Courtney Spawn, director of parks, recreation and tourism. “Through the years, many people have worked on many initiatives to promote the town. All those previous individuals laid a foundation for the continual promotion of our town, and their successes play a role in the success of today, and into the future.”
The contract has produced an updated tourism website, a social media campaign and a branding campaign to market the town to visitors, mostly from the Valley.
This year, accusations of plagiarism and website mismanagement caused such a sharp debate that Mayor Tom Morrissey threatened to remove Councilor Steve Smith from the meeting.
A 15-minute break cooled tempers, and the council resumed questioning Axis founder Joey Klein. Several council members said the town should have sought other companies to bid against Axis.
State law doesn’t require bids for professional services. The town did not seek a bid when it contracted out attorney services or when it contracted to build a splash pad. But the lack of a bidding process on the Axis contract worried some council members.
“I think (the original contract) was pushed through and it should have gone out for (bid),” said Vice Mayor Janell Sterner.
The mayor wondered, “Maybe we haven’t done our due diligence. I received an accusation from a competitor that she did not have an opportunity to bid.”
Klein explained when Davis stepped down, the town needed to fill the marketing hole — and fast.
“When he stepped out, well, marketing must go on,” said Klein. “Courtney was cross training at the time. I said to the town, ‘Why don’t you hire us?’ Then we started Adventure Where We Live. Mr. (LaRon) Garrett let us do that for three months.”
The Adventure Where We Live campaign on Facebook generated traffic by offering prizes provided by local businesses. Axis arranged bundles of activities for participants, filmed them having fun, then posted the images and their comments — building up Payson as a vacation destination. He said some 9,000 posts have been made on social media using the #AdventurePayson.
“We are reaching people all across the country,” he said.
Klein explained to Sterner that to ask another company to bid on the Adventure marketing campaign, “would be taking my proposal and giving it to another company.”
After an initial three-month contract, Axis went out for a one-year contract and the town council, under then Mayor Craig Swartwood’s tenure, voted 5 to 1 (one council member was absent) to hire the company to continue its Adventure Where We Live campaign.
The following year, Morrissey’s council voted 7-0 to continue the marketing contract with Axis.
Councilor Chris Higgins said if the council thought they should have gone out for contracts, that should have been done two years ago, but that issue never came up.
Councilor Smith defended Axis, saying the company has provided the town with everything they asked for and done it well. He said paying Axis $36,000 annually is a nominal cost and is equivalent to a part-time employee.
Smith said the only reason they would go out for bids is if they are unhappy with Axis’ service. He then tried to go around the room and ask every council member if they were unhappy with Axis.
Morrissey interjected, saying Smith was taking over the meeting.
Smith said he was passionate about the issue and “passionate about something else Mr. Mayor is that on your Facebook page, your Facebook page, you allow people to write and to disparage and they disparaged Axis Culture Group,” he said. “And you allowed it.”
Morrissey said if Smith continued he would ask that he be removed from the meeting.
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian called for a recess.
But it was the accusation of plagiarism that stirred up Klein and Spawn at the most recent meeting.
Councilor Barbara Underwood and Tubbs-Avakian wondered about any copyrights for the content on the tourism website. This was reportedly brought up by a community member in an email sent to the council.
“The individual that built this website is a professional,” said Klein of the original Payson tourism site. “That website in years past won awards. For anyone to think we plagiarized this ... what we were called to do in this contract was redesigning the website.”
Spawn confirmed the Axis website’s success with the numbers. Compared to last year in May, the number of page views on the home page increased 69%. Time on the landing page declined 85%, “which is a good thing,” she said. Spawn said that was because visitors could find what they needed quickly, compared to many leaving the page without engaging in any of the links. Once on the upgraded website, visitors stayed longer, she said.
Council members seemed reassured by Spawn’s explanations.
However, by the end of the two-hour session Klein was on the brink of withdrawing from the contract altogether. He said he had to protect his employees from the unfounded allegations made during the meeting.
“We don’t do anything unethical,” he said.
He said he felt like he was on trial during the meeting and was uncomfortable.
“This is crazy ... I just don’t want to be a part of it,” he said.
Several council members assured him they supported the contract, and he agreed to continue.
The final vote was 6-1, with Tubbs-Avakian with the dissenting vote.
The contract runs for a year and is for $36,000.
Councilor Jim Ferris suggested they go out to bids next year.
