From a physical therapist to a woman who has had five of her children take part in town sports to a former real estate appraiser, the Payson Town Council recently filled three open commission spots.
And following the council’s newly adopted protocols, the council got to review all the applicants for the open seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission, not just those recommended by a subcommittee.
Mayor Tom Morrissey’s top choice for the Parks and Rec Commission, Karen Schaier, failed to get the votes needed to get her appointed.
Instead, the council went with Stacey Foote-Blaine and Nancy Gartner for Parks and Rec.
Councilor Scott Nossek noted all five applicants for Parks and Rec were deserving and cared deeply for the community.
He nominated Foote-Blaine, which passed. Foote-Blaine, a 16-year resident, said she wanted to join the commission to make sure those that want to get out and “get moving have access to places they can go to interact with those of the same interest and obtain health and happiness in doing so,” according to her application.
She noted the town needs a pool and community center.
Councilor Jolynn Schinstock then nominated Gartner for Parks and Rec, which passed 4-3.
Gartner in her application said she has raised her five children here who have all participated in sports programs and her husband has coached many teams. She said she would like to keep sport programs affordable, construct and develop new parks and maintain existing parks.
This will be the first time the Parks and Rec Commission has been fully staffed in several months.
For the Planning and Zoning Commission, Councilor Jim Ferris nominated Mike Foil, which passed unanimously and the mayor abstaining.
Foil, a resident of 29 years, served several years on the housing commission, and retired as a real estate appraiser two years ago.
He said he hopes to “bring some perspective to the commission from my education and experience background.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!