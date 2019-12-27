More smoke is wafting over the Payson Town Council’s compliance with the open meeting law.
But the town’s contract attorney says, “no fire there.”
At the Dec. 12 meeting, the town council went into executive session to discuss the process by which it can remove or replace its three representatives on the board of the Rim Country Educational Alliance separate legal entity (SLE), which owns the 250-acre parcel off of Highway 260 it’s tried to develop as a university site.
Further complicating the issue during public comments before the executive session, SLE board member Jennifer Smith said she would step down as soon as the council can appoint her replacement. Smith also sits on the MHA Foundation board and has clashed with members of the Payson Town Council.
The council majority has complained about the process whereby it appoints members to the SLE board it created in partnership with Star Valley and the Rim Country Educational Foundation (RCEF), created by the MHA Foundation. The Payson council appoints three members — but can only choose off a list approved by the SLE.
The agenda said the Payson Town Council would have a “discussion/possible action concerning RCEA (SLE) board member appointment and/or removal.”
Once the council emerged, issues arose.
Councilor Jim Ferris moved to remove both Jon Cline and Rev. Rich Ritchey from the SLE board. Both Mayor Tom Morrissey and attorney Justin Pierce urged the council to defer the matter to a future meeting — with the issue listed on the agenda.
Turns out, the law requires a 24-hour notice to any town employee or appointee about a change in their status. Neither Cline nor Ritchey confirmed they had received a notice that the council might vote to remove them.
Moreover, the Star Valley council appointed Cline, so Payson has no say over his appointment.
No one seconded Ferris’ motion, so it died.
Pierce later told the Roundup the council did not discuss individual appointees during the executive session and so did not have to give 24-hour notice.
“Since the RCEA topic was for legal advice relating to appointments/removals only, and because there are no notice provisions applicable to legal advice under ARS 38-341.03(A)(3), no notice was necessary and the town was in full compliance with the open meeting law,” said Pierce.
Pierce said he doesn’t know why Ferris made the motion.
“I imagine he has a list of the board members, which is how he knew his name, but if Mr. Cline is a Star Valley appointment, then the motion wouldn’t have been valid anyway since Payson can’t remove a Star Valley appointment. Either way, Mr. Cline wasn’t discussed in executive session.”
Smith’s departure guarantees the council will at some point have to grapple with its relationship with the SLE.
Payson, Star Valley and the MHA Foundation formed the SLE — a governmental entity — to purchase 250 acres from the Forest Service as a site for a university. Negotiations with Arizona State University eventually fell through and the SLE is still developing new plans for the site, which could include a prep school, playing fields, a community center, and/or a different university partner.
The MHA Foundation, which has so far provided most of the money to develop and buy the site with the RCEF, gains tax advantages and greater flexibility in developing the site, so long as it’s in line with the town’s general plan.
Each organizing entity appoints members to the SLE board. Payson appoints three members, Star Valley two and the MHA Foundation board one.
However, the MHA Foundation first creates a list of approved candidates. Each council must then choose from the candidates on the list. The most recent list included only Jennifer Smith and Payson Councilor Steve Smith, who were both at odds with Mayor Tom Morrissey and the council majority.
“If I could choose the three board appointees, I’d be fine with it,” said Morrissey.
Morrissey and Ferris have both been critical of the MHA Foundation and its President Kenny Evans.
The council majority has already skirted open meeting law trouble.
Some months ago, Councilor Steve Smith filed a complaint with the attorney general’s office for two possible infractions.
The first complaint stated several council members received an email urging them to vote a certain way on a request for council support for an MHA Foundation effort to bring high-speed, redundant broadband to the region. The attorney general concluded the council had not violated the open meeting law since each council member said they hadn’t talked to one another about the email.
The second complaint alleged that a subcommittee started by the mayor to look at building a road from the event center to Green Valley Park had broken the open meeting law when it did not properly post its agenda.
The AG found the subcommittee needed to post agendas. The committee has since followed the OML.
The AG’s letter indicated the attorney general would remain alert to future issues.
