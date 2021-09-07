The Payson Town Council approved spending up to $75,000 to study building a new police station at its Aug. 26 meeting.
The project will look at what sort of space the police will need as the town doubles in population.
“We are looking into the future and wondering how best to do this,” said Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer.
The price tag concerned Councilor Jim Ferris.
“It seems we’re spending a lot on this project when there are a lot of others,” he said, referencing Taylor Pool and the Main Street fire station.
In April, Tischer alerted the council that the police station has pressing needs. The evidence lockers are too small, and now the dispatch center needs an upgrade. At the time, the council approved Tischer to explore ways to solve the problems.
But the list of projects piled up. So, the police department took a step back and decided it best to approach an upgrade on the entire building. With the council’s approval, they put out the call to find architectural firms that understand the needs of a police department poised to grow.
After a search focusing specifically on dispatch centers, the department found Arrington Watkins Architects.
“These architects know what we will need in the future,” said Tischer, who showed pictures of a new station for El Mirage, which Arrington Watkins designed. El Mirage has recently increased in size.
Ferris still questioned the price tag.
“Doesn’t that seem a little high for the product we are getting?” he said.
Doing it piecemeal had a higher price tag, explained Tischer.
“When we started engaging the work for the evidence locker, just that design work was $65,000,” he said.
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian pitched the idea of combining a fire station with the police department to save money.
“Maybe they can recommend something better, kind of a shared public safety building between police and fire,” she said.
Mayor Tom Morrissey quelled the idea of combining stations.
“I believe we are talking apples and oranges when we compare the police and fire departments,” he said. “I am going to go back to my experience. They are two very different missions even though they deal with public safety and first responders.”
He told the council the chief came to them in good faith to ask for a study preparing for the future.
Councilor Scott Nossek asked if the study would include architectural drawings.
Tischer could not confirm it would include “finalized design blueprints.”
Jon Paladini, a new lawyer in the Pierce Coleman firm, explained how state law “prohibits the hiring of professionals like architects based on price. You have to do a request for qualification” process before approving a bid for services. The vote to approve up to $75,000 would allow Tischer to haggle the details of what the architects would provide.
Tischer told the council they would approve each step of the project, such as approving Arrington Watkins because of their experience and reputation. The next step will be to approve the scope of work and price.
Nossek reminded the council they have already approved spending $75,000 on a police station remodel in the 2021-22 budget.
Councilor Barbara Underwood said Tischer had only done what the council asked in April.
“$75,000 is a bargain,” she said.
The council unanimously approved spending up to $75,000 for a study on the future needs of the police station.
(4) comments
Having the PPD be prepared for a doubling of Town population is part of infrastructure just-in-case planning, but I have to question whether the underlying assumption of a 100% increase is at all realistic or even desirable. Without a plan to alleviate our already annoying traffic delays and unsafe escape choke points, I think our citizens will not support such an expansion. That massive expansion goal was set by the Evans administration and eager influential realtors, at least in part to justify the large capital costs of the C.C. Cragin pipeline. I would bet that, were it put to a vote, the Town's citizens would handily vote down a proposed doubling of population. Payson would not be the small, unique Western town it is today.
So we KNOW the two decade old projection was created out of a desire to increase the Town government at the expense of increased taxation. Does ANYONE other than the current bureaucrats believe this is any different?
Wasn't "The town is doubling" mantra what created the last fiscal debacle for Payson residents.
Bureaucrats ALWAYS want to get bigger and fancier digs on the back of taxpayers. Payson is over taxed and over staffed. A survey conducted last year reported that Payson has 50% more staff per population than similar towns in Arizona.
Yet the new town manager from liberal left-wing Denver metro continues to sell the false narrative to the Town Council that his bureaucracy is under staffed and poorly housed.
The Council is being conned by the town swamp misleading pronouncements and the taxpayers are being fleeced.
As Margaret Thatcher said, "The problem with socialism (bureaucracy) is that eventually you run out of other people's money." We are at that point in Payson. People on fixed incomes are running out of money while the town continues to increase fees (taxes) and the new swamp creatures continue to expand the personnel and their attendant permanent costs.
The liberal town leadership is in alignment - many are the same people - with the PUSD. There will never be enough confiscated tax revenues to satisfy their appetites.
"Liberal town leadership" lmao buddy I'm from Oregon nobody in leadership here is a liberal you need to get your head checked.
