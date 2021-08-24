The Town of Payson now has its own committee to ensure the region gains faster, more reliable internet, the council learned during its Aug. 12 meeting.
Broadband has quickly emerged as a critical infrastructure need across the country. Payson’s remote location at the end of an internet cul-de-sac has produced slow speeds and repeated, sometimes dangerous outages.
For years, Rim Country has relied on a single broadband line maintained by one provider. As a result, the area has suffered through many outages since 2014. Line damage from squirrels, garbage trucks, backhoes and vandalism has caused all communications in the area to cease for hours, including phone and 911 service.
A federal contract to bring robust internet to schools and libraries in Gila County enticed the broadband company Sparklight to lay a fiber line from Show Low to Payson.
However, the new line doesn’t currently connect to the existing fiber optic cable running from Flagstaff, through Camp Verde and into Payson.
The two trunk lines now come within yards of each other, but don’t connect because they’re owned by competing companies. That means a cut in either of the lines along hundreds of miles of terrain will cause an outage. If they did connect to create a loop, then a line break would cause the signal to go the other way around the loop, preventing an outage.
The new town committee, the Payson Digital Group, hopes to fix that issue.
The group includes many members from the Broadband Consortium, a volunteer group that helped identify problems and then propose solutions to fix redundancy and robustness for the past few years.
Isaac Blake, a Rim Country newcomer, now chairs the Payson Digital Group. He has years of experience as a chief technologist in both the private and public sector.
“There are a lot of different people involved in this discussion,” he told the council.
He listed Suddenlink, Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink), Arizona Department of Transportation, Arizona Commerce Authority, the MHA Foundation, Gila County and Altice as others who have a seat at the Payson broadband table.
The group also hopes to convince wireless phone service providers to expand service in remote areas.
“Half of the people use the wireless phone” instead of a landline, he said. “We are looking at how we can transform service in existing communities like Doll Baby and other areas.”
The group will set up analytics “to understand when you have an outage, what is the cause,” said Blake.
The new group has reached out to ADOT for options to get broadband lines down Highway 87.
“There’s opportunities to work through there,” he said.
After Blake’s presentation, Mayor Tom Morrissey asked on a scale from one to 10, “Where are we with redundancy?”
Blake said he feels the area is “50% there.”
“If we did have an outage, instead of days, it would just be a matter of people working to get the fiber at both ends and away we’d go,” he said.
