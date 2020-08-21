Organizers of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo got a gift from the Town of Payson — a small fee waiver.
The Payson Town Council voted to waive the $1 per ticket fee the town normally charges the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee to cover the use of the facilities during the August Doin’s Rodeo happening Aug. 20-22.
This year, the pandemic will limit the number of tickets the Pro Rodeo Committee, a local nonprofit, can sell. To help make up for the lost revenue, the committee requested the town waive the fee.
In the past, the Pro Rodeo Committee took $1 from each ticket sold to pay the town on average $3,700 to $4,100 per year.
That revenue covered the cost to run the arena and vendor lights, the facility rental, set up, tear down and clean up, water, equipment, police and fire department coverage, signage and staff.
The council unanimously voted to waive the $1 per ticket fee.
