Kandra Owens stormed out of the Payson council chamber on March 24 after hearing the council would not shut down hiking access on land she and her husband own.
The Owenses plan to build a single-family home on the property behind the community college, but a 60-foot easement cuts off a good portion of the 2.16 acres from development.
The easement also reduces privacy by allowing hikers access to trails by the college. The Owenses have repeatedly made clear they seek to shut off that access, despite its 50-year use by neighbors. Currently, they have strung a fence with a no trespassing sign. The town has removed the fence, but the couple put it back up again.
When the easement was granted in 1975, it was thought Payson would build a road. That road would not only provide cars and people access, it would serve a water tank that is currently inactive but could go back online.
Contract town attorney Jon Paladini made it clear the town does not need to grant the Owenses’ request to abandon the easement, since the town effectively owns the easement.
“This needs to be in the record,” he said. “The easement language says the 60-foot permanent road (easement) for ingress and egress is dedicated for vehicle traffic and public access. That is the easement grant. Then the legal description is the 60-foot easement.”
Paladini said the council doesn’t need to do anything for the Owenses as the easement takes precedent to their requests.
The Owenses have hired attorney Michael Harper to represent their interests, which has kept the issue on the council’s agenda since October.
At first the couple sought to have the town abandon the whole 60 feet. They planned to shut down hiking access, but neighbors submitted a petition to the council to keep the access point open.
Resident Paul Frommelt came to the March 24 meeting to represent 14 neighbors who signed opposing the loss of the hiking trail.
“We have used (this access) for decades,” he said.
He suggested the town split the difference with the Owenses and grant them 30 feet but keep the hiking trails open.
“In the interest of compromise (and) it would give Mr. Owens flexibility in development,” he said.
Harper said the Owenses are willing to reduce their request to 30 feet, but insist on shutting down trail access.
“Frankly, we don’t see that being appropriate,” he said.
The council in discussions agreed to the 30-foot abandonment, but it won’t shut off the hiking access.
Councilor Scott Nossek summed up the next step for the Owenses.
“I’d like to just encourage the attorneys to continue to work this out,” he said. “I see a triple win in this situation. To give the Owens(es) additional land that they can currently use, the citizens that have used that trail for decades can continue to use it and the town, even though we haven’t used it, could still have access. I would like to encourage the continued negotiations and work it out.”
To which Mayor Tom Morrissey said, “I think we need more work to do before taking action on this item. Unless the council has any further issue, let’s move to the next agenda item.”
At which point, Kandra left.
After the meeting, Paladini said the town has every right to take down the fence the Owenses have put up.
So they knew about the easement when they bought the property and are made about it now. Sounds like they didn't read the title for the land when they signed the papers. They need to either sell the property or live with what they bought. There is no reason tax payers should be footing the legal bill to fight this.
