The Town of Payson has initiated strict measures to protect staff and residents from COVID-19 in response to the rapid rise of cases in town.
In order to reduce exposure to the public, all lobbies at town buildings have either closed or will require appointments.
“These changes will allow employees to continue completing their tasks while limiting interaction with the general public as much as possible,” wrote Troy Smith, town manager.
The town will suspend Parks and Recreation programs.
Parks and playgrounds will remain open, “but will not be disinfected,” said Smith during a special meeting about the town’s response on Nov. 17.
“Outdoor events don’t seem to have the same risks as indoor,” he said, “(but) we are looking at employees in the field wearing masks.”
All employees who can do so will work from home.
“We will be staggering work spaces so we don’t have a high number of people in the offices,” he said.
Both the police and fire departments have closed their lobbies, unless there is an emergency.
“If somebody is having an emergency and you come to the firehouse, you will be helped,” said Dan Bramble, captain for Payson’s fire department.
Firefighters and paramedics will continue to respond to calls, but seek to stay as safe as possible. Before arriving at a home, first responders call seeking information on if or how many family members have COVID. If there is an infection, responders will gear up in full PPE.
Regardless if there is a case or not, responders will ask if the sick person can meet them outside the home to minimize exposure for everyone.
New to the mix, firefighters will isolate to each fire house as much as possible.
“There’s no more getting supplies from other fire houses,” said Bramble.
Police Chief Ron Tischer said all calls that can be handled over the phone will be; but other services such as fingerprinting will be on hold while the lobby remains closed.
The Payson Water Department will allow one customer at a time during its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
But the Payson Water Department will close its doors for cleaning during the lunch hour between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. The lobby will then close early at 4:45 p.m. so staff may clean again.
The Community Development and Public Works offices “are completely virtual for the time being,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, director of public works.
The weekly development services meeting will provide a Zoom link “until the building reopens,” said DeSchaaf.
Town Hall will allow residents to come to the window, but call to verify a time.
The library will allow patrons inside, if they make an appointment.
Computers may only be rented for an hour a day per person.
The game room and reading rooms will be closed.
Digital resources, such as Overdrive and the library catalog, will remain available.
Otherwise, the library will return to curbside service and allow just five items per week. Patrons may not have more than 10 items checked out at a time.
Call 928-474-9260 to place orders for books and DVDs. No magazines or newspapers will be circulated.
The library will open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays the library opens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“These measures will remain in effect until it is determined the infection risk has been reduced,” said library staff.
At the airport, the office and restrooms in the office are closed. Restrooms by the camping area are open.
As the situation develops, Smith said he will put updates on the town’s website, www.paysonaz.gov.
“The goal is to find a balance between continuing our responsibility to provide service to the community while mitigating the spread of the virus,” said Smith.
For more information, call 928-474-5242.
