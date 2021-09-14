Recently, three Payson employees resigned.
It would seem bad news, but the statistics show the Town of Payson offers jobs people tend to keep.
On Aug. 26, the last day for Economic Development Director Courtney Paige; Courtney Spawn, director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, resigned after seven years.
Earlier this year, Trever Fleetham, management associate, left the town after many years working in various capacities.
Neither the town council nor management believe this shows a high turnover rate or employee dissatisfaction.
“None of the recent resignations are related, and all three were great employees and we are sad to see each of them leave,” said Kevin Artz, deputy town manager. “But again, we support their desire to grow their career and also the opportunity to relocate closer to family.”
The three employees all reportedly moved to jobs that provided career advancement and a higher salary.
“It’s always difficult when you employ highly talented individuals, in a small town such as ours, because eventually they will have to go elsewhere to climb the ladder,” said Councilor Jolynn Schinstock.
Mayor Tom Morrissey felt “that in both cases they made/are making career decisions and taking advantage of opportunities afforded them with other municipalities.”
He added it’s good for those in their age group (20-30) to try different career opportunities before life changes, like children, make that more challenging.
“They performed admirably and will be missed,” he said.
Councilor Barbara Underwood agreed.
“They left for great opportunities,” she said.
The numbers back up the council and staff’s assessment of the situation. Between 2016 and 2021, the town on average lost 13% of its staff each year. Reasons ranged from retirement to resignation.
During that time, the number of employees grew from a low of 156.5 to the current high of 174.
Despite the financial struggles and management upheavals, Spawn and Fleetham left a mark on the town.
“I have been very impressed with her professionalism in dealing with shifting councils,” said Councilor Scott Nossek of Spawn. “She has been a tremendous asset to this community.”
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian remembered the meeting where Fleetham announced he was going to a larger organization.
“Trever left in such a great way I think it was a career decision for him,” she said.
Underwood remembered watching Paige speak with a potential new business interested in moving to the town.
“She was amazing to watch how she listened and asked great questions,” said Underwood. “She will be missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!