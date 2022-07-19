The town and the Tonto National Forest have lowered fire restrictions thanks to increased monsoonal moisture.
As of July 18, the area is now on Stage 1 restrictions.
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 12:50 am
Under those, a host of fire related activities are still restricted.
Most outside burning is still prohibited, including open burning and recreational fires; smoking outside within five feet of compostable materials; welding and target shooting.
What is allowed?
Using portable outdoor fireplaces more than 15 feet from a structure; charcoal or wood fire barbecue cooking; petroleum-fueled cooking, lighting or heating devices and gas fueled machinery such as chainsaws and mowers.
“Stage 1 Fire Restrictions also include recreational shooting restrictions in an effort to protect public and firefighter safety, as well as impacts to natural resources on National Forest System lands,” according to Tonto National Forest.
Violation of fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to six months. For more information regarding the fire restrictions closure order, shooting restrictions and an accompanying map, see Tonto Alerts & Warnings: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices
Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com
{{description}}
