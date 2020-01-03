Recycling paper and plastic might have ended, but one program is still in the works — the Town of Payson’s Christmas Tree Recycle.
As soon as Christmas ended, residents could recycle their Christmas tree at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Highway.
The tree recycling program continues through Jan. 27.
Christmas trees dropped off at the Payson Event Center will be chipped and made available for delivery, free, within the community on a first-come, first-served basis.
The town will only take Christmas trees.
“No brush or landscape trimmings, please,” said Courtney Spawn, Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism director.
To find the Christmas tree drop off, signs and arrows will direct recyclers from the highway to the corral in the event center parking area, beginning at the intersection of Highway 87 and Green Valley Parkway, directly across from the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Spawn had a warning about the conditions.
“Please be advised, as in years past, the drop site is in the unpaved parking area at the Payson Event Center, which can be muddy and slippery during wet weather,” said Spawn. “Please use discretion and take your trees out when conditions are dry.”
Anyone interested in receiving free wood chips must visit community development, at the Payson Town Hall complex, 303 N. Beeline Highway, to fill out an excess material request form.
Contact Nicole Adams at Town of Payson Community Development for details or questions at 928-474-5242 ext. 5042.
