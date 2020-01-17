To sprinkle or not to sprinkle, that is the question.
The Payson Town Council on Jan. 9 pondered whether to require firefighting sprinklers in new buildings larger than 4,800 square feet at its second hearing on changes in the building code.
The first update of the town codes since 2014 provoked little debate until the subject turned to sprinklers.
The Payson Fire Department has argued that adding sprinklers to structures over 4,800 square feet will help save lives and property.
“To make an aggressive attack and hold the fire damage ... without fire sprinklers it is much less than we could save in those occupancies,” said Battalion Chief Dan Bramble.
Research supports his claim.
But council member Steve Smith reminded everyone of the cost to install and then maintain the sprinklers outweighs their value.
“It is an economic issue as well,” he said.
Questions quickly drenched the council.
Smith said he had received a call from a contractor who had worried the sprinklers would do more damage than a fire.
“Over the last decade in his construction business, more work has been done to repair sprinkler systems with a failed fire suppression system ... than has been to address fire damage,” said Smith.
Realtor Wendy Larchick agreed. In January 2011, 22 homes in Chaparral Pines and The Rim Club had leaks from failed sprinkler systems because of a hard freeze.
“I can’t even imagine the millions of dollars in claims that resulted from that,” she said.
In all her years working in Rim Country real estate, fires have done less damage than sprinkler leaks, she said.
“If it was my choice, I would choose not to put a fire sprinkler system in my home,” she said.
Chandler Insurance owner Bill Maze agrees with Larchick after 28 years in the insurance business.
He said you can add chemicals to the water to keep the pipes from freezing, but if the system fails the chemicals are “messy and costly to clean up,” said Maze.
It would be a “nice feature” if they properly maintained the sprinkler systems as part of a network residential fire sprinkler system. Otherwise, Maze estimated maintaining an individual sprinkler system costs thousands of dollars.
“Unfortunately, the cost outweighs the benefit,” he said.
However, the research tells a different story — especially if you factor in the lives saved.
The economists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology crunched numbers on the value of sprinklers, based on 30 years of data.
The 2005 study estimated a 3,300-square-foot house would only pay a few thousand dollars to install the system. Current dollars put installation at $2 per square foot.
Installing sprinklers reduced property damage by 32 percent. That included actual property and indirect costs such as lost wages or temporary housing and food costs, in addition to child care costs, emotional counseling, legal expenses and travel.
NIST did not factor in the loss of lives.
In case of a fire, a home with a sprinkler system and a fire alarm reduced civilian fatalities by 100%.
Injuries dropped by 57%.
The National Fire Protection Association estimates the nation’s 350,000 home fires each year kill an average of 2,620 civilians.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub said the top priority should be saving the lives of both homeowners and firefighters.
Staub spoke about the need for sprinklers during the December council meeting, but sent Bramble in his stead for the Jan. 9 meeting.
The Rim Country doesn’t have enough on-duty firefighters at any one moment to fight a large structure fire, said Bramble.
“We are worried about controlling the fire,” he said.
Not only would an out-of-control structure fire threaten occupants, but their neighbors.
The discussion left the council with much to consider before they vote on the building codes at an upcoming meeting.
