Call it the chain of command.
Call it corporate structure.
Or just call it the town manager form of government, which grew out of an effort to create an efficient, professionalized city government insulated from political influence and corruption. The system revolves around a town manager who reports to an elected town council. The town manager works for the council, but town employees work for the town manager, according to Payson’s town code.
“The whole idea is that it is difficult to have employees have seven people give them different directions,” said Tom Belshe, the executive director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
A recent complaint by a town staff member about interactions with a town councilor illustrates the difficulties that can sometimes arise from trying to create a chain of command that limits the authority of council members over most town workers.
Payson’s town code uses corporate language in laying out how things are supposed work (section 30.02 in the code).
“The corporate powers of the town shall be vested in the council and shall only be exercised as directed or authorized by law. All powers of the council shall be exercised by ordinance, resolution, order or motion. No councilperson has individual authority to direct town staff.”
Belshe translated this language.
“In the town code, normally there is an adoption of the town manager form, which means day-to-day operation of the city is left to the city manager,” he said. “The council makes the larger decisions, they have the final say on the budget. They have a 30,000-foot level view.”
Most cities and towns in Arizona are organized using the council-manager type of government, said Belshe.
“Of our 91 cities and towns, 87 use that form of government,” he said.
The others are so tiny, the town clerk acts as the town manager. Even those smaller towns leave the day-to-day running of the town to the clerk, rather than the councilors, said Belshe.
“Whether or not each is following their role, that is something that is self-policing,” he said.
In Payson, the issue has arisen in recent months in several forms. A newly elected council majority last year abruptly fired Town Manager LaRon Garrett, which sparked an unsuccessful recall effort. Afterward, the council majority also reportedly forced the retirement of town attorney Hector Figueroa. Those are the two positions the council has direct authority over in hiring and firing. Public Works Director Shelia Deschaaf has been serving as the acting town manager while a job search for a permanent manager continues.
HistoryThe town manager form of government evolved in the early 1900s combating political machines such as Tammany Hall. During the political machine days, elected officials frequently handed out contracts and jobs to supporters or relatives. Often, much of the town staff was replaced after an election in which power changed hands. The development of a professional civil servants reporting to a nonpartisan town manager evolved to both halt corruption and improve management.
The system arose from a new way of doing business called the “Scientific Management” movement, which sought to create a class of professional managers.
When cities and towns saw how the corporate structure worked, many followed suit — especially in the western U.S. where local political machines had much less influence. Putting the organization’s operations into the hands of a chief executive officer freed the corporation’s board — or the town council — to focus on the mission, vision and goals of the company. The CEO would then decide how to implement the board’s direction and hire the right people to do the work.
trainingPayson offers training to newly elected council members. The Roundup reached out to each councilor and the town attorney to understand what sort of training the council receives. Only Councilors Barbara Underwood and Steve Smith responded.
“In December, after everybody is elected and before you actually take office, they have a training from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. It is for all new elected officials and councils,” said Underwood.
“It is pretty substantial training,” said Smith.
Both learned the council only has two employees they hire and oversee, the town manager and town attorney.
“The town attorney oversees the legal department and the town manager oversees all other town business and departments,” said Underwood.
“My understanding of it, the council and the mayor are supposed to set policy and vision and approve major expenditures or resolutions or ordinances,” said Smith. “The staff is supposed to execute the policies and manage the budget and have the day-to-day operations.”
Smith said training stressed the town manager “was the boss” in directing staff.
“Under this type of management structure, council members would be negligent in their duties if they circumvent the town manager or town attorney and give direction to department heads or other employees. If we as council members have questions or concerns, they should be directed to the town manager and he/she will follow through with what is needed,” said Underwood.
Smith said another reason for the council to remain out of the day-to-day operations: “the power and it can be influencing.”
CONSEQUENCESThe town code doesn’t offer much direction on what happens when council members don’t adhere to the system.
“There are no state statutes you have to abide by nor is there such-and-such a penalty,” said Belshe.
The Payson town code has a “general penalty” section for violating the town code.
DeSchaaf confirmed if councilors or staff members are cited for violating the town code, “they could also be subject to the penalties set forth.”
A violation of the town code can result in a class one misdemeanor with a fine and prison or probation. But usually, a code violation results in a request to correct the error “as is the case with most zoning code violations, for instance,” said DeSchaaf.
There are also penalties for creating a hostile workplace that go beyond the town code. However, the city manager form of government seeks to sidestep those problems by ensuring the council stays focused on “the vision for the community” while the town manager directs staff, said Belshe.
This article states, ",,,the council majority also forced the retirement of town attorney Hector Figueroa." Yet is is my understanding that Mr Figureroa retired on his own; in part due to an incident at the Rodeo in August that involved questionable behavior and decisions. Where is the "Proof" that he was "forced" to retire?
