The dam that creates the C.C. Cragin Reservoir up on the Rim by Happy Jack. The Town of Payson uses any excess of its 3,000 annual acre feet to recharge its Aquifer Storage and Recovery wells. C.C. Cragin is one of the most productive reservoirs in Arizona. Payson took 50 years to build a pump and water treatment plant to ensure the town’s water future. The town’s water department believes it can get its customers through another decade of drought.
As the Southwest slips into its 28th year of drought and rationing is on the horizon, the Town of Payson Water Department has a long-term plan to provide water even if the drought lasts another 10 years — recharging its aquifer storage and recovery wells (ASR).
“The Town of Payson is in a very unique position,” said Tanner Henry, Payson’s water department director. “We are currently meeting all the customer demands and injecting excess water into the ASR wells at close to maximum capacity.”
Henry regularly has outside water managers watch the innovative injection process to understand what he’s doing because while they face harsh restrictions and unhappy customers, the Payson Water Department is doing OK.
“By storing that water, we’re preparing for a prolonged drought of around 10 years or so,” said Henry.
So where does this excess water come from? The C.C. Cragin Reservoir up on the Rim near Happy Jack.
The town spent millions and decades completing its C.C. Cragin project. It took a long time to create a partnership with the Salt River Project, but it was necessary as SRP owns all the surface water in the Verde River system. SRP had plans to build a pump that brings the C.C. Cragin water up the Rim and out of the Little Colorado watershed to the East Verde River in the Verde watershed.
The town then diverts 3,000 acre-feet into a processing plant for town water. What remains continues down the East Verde to dump into the Verde River, which ends up in the Horseshoe Reservoir system in the Valley.
The feat is quite the coup. It takes water from one watershed to another. Nowhere else has this happened in the state. But the C.C. Cragin Reservoir is special and worth the effort.
“C.C. Cragin has proven to be one of the most robust watersheds in the state,” said Henry. “So, we’re optimistic about its resiliency.”
Between the historic monsoon last year and the one good winter snowstorm, the reservoir filled to 70%. This allows the SRP to provide water to Payson throughout this summer until November.
So unique is the C.C. Cragin project it required acts of Congress to accomplish.
It might seem a miracle, but this plan was decades in the making. Since the town’s founding in the 1970s, its water department looked for more water. The town understood if it didn’t find more water, development would be stunted — just as it currently is in Pine and Strawberry.
A visionary named Buzz Walker had the crazy dream of building this pump and water treatment plant system in collaboration with SRP. He nurtured the project along for almost 50 years until the current 2018 council. That council, from which Mayor Tom Morrissey, Vice Mayor Chris Higgins and council members Jim Ferris, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, and Barbara Underwood still sit, decided Walker had done enough and handed the reins to Henry who has filled in his mentor’s shoes successfully.
“Due to a few recent upgrades, our hydroelectric generator at the treatment plant is producing slightly more electrical power than we’re consuming,” said Henry. “So, thanks to our C.C. Cragin project, our water distribution system is essentially providing water to our customers and injecting excess for long-term storage with virtually no electrical costs until November. Talk about a sweet deal for our customers!”
He’s also hired a water resources manager/hydrogeologist to analyze consumption and recharge data.
“He is tasked with using his crystal ball to try to predict the future while using his hydrogeological education to manage the Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) well program and water resources portfolio for the Town,” said Henry.
He’s hopeful for another good water year even though when it comes to precipitation for 2021-22, “your guess is as good as mine,” he said.
The town has pre-programmed water conservation restriction levels built into the town code (section 50.66).
“They’re based upon the consumption versus production and start to kick in when demand exceeds production capability,” he said.
He sees no need for restrictions “for the current, foreseeable future.”
He mentioned the state legislature is looking at some “additional opportunities for sustainable water resources in the future.”
But he gives credit to his predecessors for Payson’s present water stability.
“Basically, due to the foresight of our past and present staff, we’re in an enviable water resources position,” he said. “Our biggest concern right now is the inflation of the cost of parts and O&M expenses that we’re contending with. Ouch!”
