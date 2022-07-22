C.C. Cragin (Blue Ridge) Reservoir

The dam that creates the C.C. Cragin Reservoir up on the Rim by Happy Jack. The Town of Payson uses any excess of its 3,000 annual acre feet to recharge its Aquifer Storage and Recovery wells. C.C. Cragin is one of the most productive reservoirs in Arizona. Payson took 50 years to build a pump and water treatment plant to ensure the town’s water future. The town’s water department believes it can get its customers through another decade of drought.

 Deborah Lee Soltesz/

As the Southwest slips into its 28th year of drought and rationing is on the horizon, the Town of Payson Water Department has a long-term plan to provide water even if the drought lasts another 10 years — recharging its aquifer storage and recovery wells (ASR).

“The Town of Payson is in a very unique position,” said Tanner Henry, Payson’s water department director. “We are currently meeting all the customer demands and injecting excess water into the ASR wells at close to maximum capacity.”

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.