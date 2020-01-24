To execute its mission to “educate, inform, enrich, entertain and inspire” the Payson Public Library has cultivated a new collection — seeds.
Through a partnership with the Gila County Extension Master Gardener volunteers and the High Country Garden Club, the library and those two organizations hope to provide local community gardeners the chance to try out new plant varieties of non-GMO or patented seeds, then “pay it forward.”
“It will enable people to plant good seeds, grow them and harvest them, enjoying the fruits of their labors,” said Laura Handrick, spokesperson for the GCEMG volunteers.
The library has a whole “check out” procedure, although once planted, seeds evolve into plants.
The Seed Library does not require a library card, but limits members to adults.
“However, you are welcome to allow your child access to seeds through your account,” said Handrick.
To check out seeds, go to the Payson library’s entrance and look for the Seed Library drawers.
Bring your selected seed packets to library staff who will ask for basic information as the checkout procedure.
“At this time, each family is limited to three seed packets a month,” said Handrick.
Other limits include a once (or twice) a year check out for certain seeds that have “very scarce seed availability.” Other seed varieties may be checked out up to once a month throughout the year.
The library also has information on how to donate seeds — including a list of accepted seed providers.
The two organizations supporting the program have years of service to the community.
Since 1980, the GCEMG volunteers, supported by the University of Arizona, have sowed research based information on gardening and landscaping.
The Payson High Country Garden Club, a local nonprofit since 1997, has enriched the community through gardening projects, such as the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce garden, as well as raised money for scholarships for local high school graduates through a yearly plant sale.
As part of the Seed Library, the organizations will produce classes on sustainable gardening, composting and heirloom seed saving, “to provide self-sustaining propagation over the years,” said Handrick.
“This seed collection will serve the highly successful community gardens of Payson and Star Valley, as well as the residents of Rim Country ... in addition, farm to school practices at the local schools will be promoted,” said Handrick.
The organizations have high hopes for the program.
“The Seed Library will be promoting gardening as a healthy, enjoyable, intergenerational and sustainable activity while assisting people in this learning experience,” said Handrick.
For more information on classes and the check out process, please see this story on paysonroundup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!