Residents have asked for more transparency from the Town of Payson during meetings, on the radio and in letters to the editor.
Payson has heard their pleas.
The town recently added a button on its website that takes people to a tab labeled “Transparency”. It’s part of a new software system that allows the town to collect information in one place. The town decided since this is all public information, why not open it up to the public.
“The Town of Payson has a goal of making it easier for our citizens to better understand how their tax dollars are put to work,” wrote staff on the website.
A link takes viewers to a presentation on the revenues, expenditures, demographics, projects and the checkbook.
Graphics make the information easy to understand, but explanations from staff, such as Heidi Gregory, the finance director clarify details.
To explain the revenues she wrote, “The budgeted revenues shown here are only for the current fiscal year. The revenues include local sales tax, state shared taxes, property taxes, fees and charges for services, government agreements, and potential grant reimbursements.”
Expenses include public safety, parks and recreation, administrative services, development services, potential grants, and capital improvements.
A tab takes visitors to detailed information on the budges for those departments.
Another tab takes the curious to lists of all projects – or narrow the search to just proposed or active projects.
Click on the project and an explanation of the project pops up.
The Open Checkbook portion of the website is just that – a list of checks, the date they were written, what the category of expense was and who the check went to.
So for those who have kept asking for this information, it’s easily available on the Town of Payson’s website under the government tab, then transparent, then follow the research links.
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
