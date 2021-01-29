Payson residents will soon see a van equipped with a camera and lasers creeping along town roadways.
It’s not Google, though.
It’s an assessment of the town’s 133 miles of “centerline” roads.
On Jan. 14, the town council voted to pay Infrastructure Management Services just shy of $97,000 for a study to decide where, when and what to do to address the condition of the town’s greatest asset — its roads.
“The life cycle of a road is 25 to 35 years,” said Larry Halberstadt, Payson’s engineer.
Hiring IMS to gather the data will help the town to get the maximum out of its roads by extending their life. “This is a picture of our pavement deterioration,” said Halberstadt.
The data collected provides the town the information to decide whether it can cover a street simply with slurry or rip it up to replace.
Once the town understands what it’s got, Halberstadt can create a five-year maintenance plan. The data will drive the priority to repair or replace streets.
“By using it, we will be more fiscally responsible,” he said.
But council members Scott Nossek and Jim Ferris had questions.
Ferris made sure the town had gone out for bids.
Halberstadt explained few companies do this sort of work in Arizona. He knows of the value of IMS’s work because he used them when he worked for the City of Yuma engineering department to create a street maintenance plan.
“One of the things you will see out of this report, if you already have a road in a failing condition, don’t spend money putting a slurry seal on that. It’s not going to help,” he said.
Nossek wanted to make sure the company didn’t have proprietary software the town would need to read the data.
He also wondered if the town had to buy that proprietary software, if it couldn’t use the software to gather its own data.
“They essentially have a custom spread sheet,” said Halberstadt to explain the complicated way IMS organizes the data and then attaches an estimated cost to a street’s needs.
Councilor Barbara Underwood expressed gratitude, “We have been looking at this for years to assess the roads,” she said.
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian reported the road conditions as the number one complaint from her constituents.
When she understood the details of the contract, her response was, “I support this.”
The council unanimously approved the contract.
