The Town of Payson braces for up to 24 inches of snow between Jan. 22 and 26 by warning residents to stock up on food and medical supplies and asks for patience with snow removal.
Two storms will arrive by Tuesday.
For the first, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from Friday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m. This storm will dump snow in the higher elevations. Town staff warn residents this storm could shut down the road to Pine (260/87 north) and the road towards Show Low (260 east) over the weekend.
By Monday, snow levels will drop as low as 2,000 feet, which could affect travel on Hwy. 87 south towards Tonto Basin and Phoenix.
“ADOT advises drivers to delay all but essential travel to north central Arizona,” said a town press release.
The town advised residents it will do its best to keep up with snow removal, but “because adequate equipment and manpower is not available to keep all roadways plowed and passable” the town has a priority system to clear its streets.
Priority will be given to arterial routes and emergency routes, then collector routes.
“Collector routes are neighborhood streets that feed collectors,” said Troy Smith, town manager.
He said the point of the street priority system is to clear the roads that impact the most people first and when resources free up, get to those smaller streets in neighborhoods later.
The projected storm totals concern the town so much, staff suggests, “local businesses may choose to close if roads become impassable.”
The storm will slow by Tuesday, but below freezing temperatures could burst pipes. Snow will remain on streets.
But temperatures will rise throughout the day and into Thursday, which should allow most of the remaining snowfall to melt from roadways, “however, localized areas of snow and ice may persist into the last weekend of January, particularly in areas that receive limited sunlight,” said the press release.
To aid snow removal, staff recommends residents move their cars off streets and into driveways.
The town encourages those who need oxygen, prescriptions or other medical supply needs to stock up in advance.
Weather Updates
• For additional information regarding the weather forecast, please visit the National Weather Service’s website at www.weather.gov
Road Conditions
• For up-to-date information regarding road conditions and closures, please call 511 or visit www.az511.gov
Town of Payson Contacts
• For questions during business hours, please call Public Works at 928-472-5042
• For questions during off hours, please call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 928-474-5177
