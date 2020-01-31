The Town of Payson would like to hear from citizens on what improvements or additions they would like to see in the town as they prepare the 2020-2021 budget.
Staff has announced a capital improvements survey. Take the survey either on paper or online. While the priority of the budget is to cover day-to-day operations, the town would like to know what citizens would like to see above and beyond fixed costs.
Improvements could be things like more amenities at parks, more parks, more street upgrades, better parking at parks and city buildings, etc.
The deadline to complete this survey is Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2020 at 11:45 p.m.
Surveys are available electronically through a link on the Town of Payson website at http://www.paysonaz.gov and at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Capital_Improvements.
Paper surveys are available at the locations below and can be returned to any of the locations by Feb. 14.
Town Hall, 303 N Beeline Highway.
Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Town of Payson Parks & Recreation Office, 1000 W. Country Club Drive , Green Valley Park.
