Payson’s not only struggling to fill empty slots — it’s having trouble hanging onto the employees it has.
The town’s turnover rate has doubled in the last two years, jumping from 17 in 2020 to 33 in 2021. That means the town lost 18% of its workers in a single year.
The town has about 181 employees. Currently, the town has at least 11 open positions listed on its website. The budget for the year that starts in July proposes six additional positions — four of them in the police and fire departments.
The reasons for the high turnover rate remain unclear, with a pandemic, a new town manager and low unemployment fueling the “Great Resignation” nationally — with a record-high number of people quitting their jobs.
The ending of grant programs, new hires that don’t make it out of probation, sudden resignations and the impact of the administrative changes that come with a new town manager have likely all played a role as well.
Overall, most of the resignations come from the police and fire departments. The fire department lost funding for a fire reserve program, which cost the department three EMT firefighters.
Both police and fire departments also must contend with the low unemployment rate and an overall shortage of workers — compounded by the higher salaries often paid by larger cities competing for trained public safety personnel.
In a recent budget meeting, town staff asked the council to support a raise in salaries to entice new hires and keep old employees.
But the story of the loss of the top employees in the IT department also underscores the challenges posed by a change in leadership.
In March, longtime employees Steve DeHaan and Margaret Goodell left, citing working conditions. Goodell in her letter of resignation, said she was retiring earlier than she’d planned due to “unreasonable expectations to implement programs and infrastructure that were not budgeted for, and we do not have the staffing time nor time to do.”
She noted the small department had to cope with the new website, software upgrades for numerous departments, internet provider changes, lightning strikes, recording meetings and Zoom meetings — all while training a new hire to take her place.
“We have been a department of two for the last 10 years, meeting the needs of all department and staff members with a high rate of satisfaction and timely response,” she said.
She expressed her regret that “the lack of support for our department and the stress placed on Steve and I by Troy Smith makes me wonder if we are being targeted because we are long-term and older employees,” she wrote.
Goodell had worked for the town for 30 years. The first 19 were in the library and the last 11 were under DeHaan. He headed up the town’s IT department for 19 years.
“Town employees have the right to expect to be treated with dignity and respect, as well as appreciation for their work,” she said.
Which circles back around to the Great Resignation.
Across the country, so many employees have left their jobs it’s setting records — compounding the effect of low unemployment and a tight labor market. Salaries have risen, but many positions remain empty.
The Town of Payson is almost always seeking police officers and firefighters along with 911 emergency operators. With the explosion in development, the town’s permit, engineering, streets and water departments need more employees.
Some 4 million people in the U.S. have been quitting their jobs each month since about December. The nation’s quit rate hit a 20-year high in December and has remained high ever since.
About two-thirds of people who leave cite low pay, limited opportunities for advancement and a lack of respect at work, according to a survey by the Pew Foundation. At least a third said these were the major reasons they left.
About half cite trouble finding child care or a lack of flexibility at work in taking care of their families.
About 30% said they quit because they couldn’t get enough hours.
About 40% cited things like poor benefits, long hours or wanting to move to a new area. About 18% cited an employer requirement that they get vaccinated for COVID.
Roughly one in five workers left their jobs in 2021, according to the Pew survey. That includes 37% of those 18 to 29 years old, 24% of lower-income workers and 11% of upper-income workers.
