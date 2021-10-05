The Town of Payson announced in its September Town Manager’s Report seven new employees now work for various departments.

Community Development filled many slots, including Economic Development Coordinator, permit technician, and administrative assistant.

Julie Leonard, Payson’s new economic development coordinator, comes from Pinal County where she worked for Central Arizona College. Leonard administered federal grants for the community college.

She and the partners of the regional Arizona Advanced Technology Corridor, which included Central Arizona College, Pima Community College and Maricopa Community College, worked to provide education and training opportunities for those seeking to change or move up in their career.

The AATC then partnered with the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity and employers to attract new businesses and alert employees to educational opportunities.

“Mrs. Leonard has a passion for creating partnerships that benefit the community and local business,” said the town manager’s report.

Jinjer Blanchette started as a permit technician in September. For her job, Blanchette will track the permit process through planning and building. Permit technicians also obtain permits and documentation for a project, while working with the review process, sales and management.

She has a long history in Rim Country living here for 32 years, 17 of those in Strawberry.

She previously worked at the Payson Home Depot as a supervisor.

“She enjoys hobby-boating and flying,” said the town manager’s report.

LeeAnn Schwartzbauer comes to Payson from Scottsdale. She also started with Community Development in September as an administrative assistant.

Schwartzbauer has a wide-ranging resume with jobs from an escrow coordinator to community coordinator to legal assistant/paralegal and closing coordinator.

The Public Works Department added and engineer in August.

Bill Clemans has worked both in the public and private sectors after receiving his degree in civil engineering from ASU.

He worked with both Pinal County in Arizona and the City of Clearlake in California. Then spentr 24 years in the private sector working for civil engineering consultants.

Valden Aldrige started with Payson’s Water Department in September as a water resource manager.

Aldrige studied geoscience and received a masters in geology from NAU.

He has worked as a project geologist, hydrologist II, and as a research assistant.

He comes from Texas, but has worked both in Flagstaff and Phoenix during his career.

Zachary Horsely started with the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department in September as a general maintenance worker.

Horsely has a background in home repairs and remodeling through his work at Home Depot.

He has worked in both Washington State and Arizona.

