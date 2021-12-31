Just three months after finding its new town manager, Troy Smith, the Town of Payson seated two new council members in January of 2021 in the midst of a raging pandemic.
The council has taken a different path since.
Newly seated council members Scott Nossek and Jolynn Schinstock have tipped the balance of power from a four/three split that sided with Mayor Tom Morrissey, to the same split that tends to oppose the mayor and council members Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris.
Unless Nossek decides to vote with the mayor — or Ferris votes with Barbara Underwood and Vice Mayor Chris Higgins — or some other split combination forms.
It all depends on what the issue is.
A splash pad project, started when Morrissey first took office in 2018, still isn’t finished, but has found funding. A state parks grant will pay for half of it, but the grant has added complexity and delays by requiring more staff and studies before the town can go full steam ahead.
At the same time, the decades old, yet beloved Taylor Pool closed permanently over fears of its decrepit state. The issue has dribbled on all year building up steam as community members have demanded a solution to the lack of a pool or even the splash pad, while council members dog paddle to keep the town safe. The council finally split its vote to demolish the pool.
But fear not, a solution is on the way. The new council majority paved the way for negotiations with the MHA Foundation to build an indoor aquatic center as part of a community center. The community center would be off of Highway 260, while the MHA Foundation has already launched and completed much of the groundwork for the Granite Dells Park off of Mud Springs Road.
The Granite Dells Park will provide hundreds of parking spaces for access to the Granite Dells Recreation Area. It has a fully ADA compliant walkway around the lake, including access to the amphitheater. More difficult trails provide access to the popular Forest Service trails, Monument Peak, Cypress and Boulder Loop.
Over the past year, new residents and longtime hikers have clashed over Payson Area Trails System access points in the Granite Dells Recreation Area. Residents complain about parking, trash and trespassing as Payson hikes have gained in popularity.
Hikers remind homeowners the PATS system and those neighborhood access points have been around since the 1990s, when the town negotiated easements with developers.
After three or four hiker/homeowner dust ups, the town launched negotiations to find solutions. Most require building infrastructure at trailheads such as providing parking, signs and other directional material.
So far, things have quieted down as solutions get reported, unlike what to do about board and commission appointments.
This year saw several complaints to the council about town board members and commissioners because of absences and violating the council’s code of ethics.
After many meetings and changes to the town code, the new council majority voted to remove any mayor’s ability to unilaterally nominate members to town boards and commissions.
And that vote came down to the four/three split, this time against Morrissey.
