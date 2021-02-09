The recent winter storm not only left 20 to 25 inches of snow, it also left downed trees and limbs.
The ongoing drought weakened trees throughout Rim Country, so tree limbs could not hold up the heavy snow.
Sarah Linkey had a huge sycamore branch crash on her barbecue.
Tree removal contractor Seth Derwort said he saw trees that had fallen on homes.
John Cline got help from the Payson Fire Department after he couldn’t get out of his driveway because of a downed tree.
Cleanup has started around town, but there’s nowhere to take the green waste other than the Buckhead Mesa Landfill.
Town Manager Troy Smith and Courtney Spawn, director of the town's Parks and Recreation Department recognized the expense and difficulty involved in transporting green waste to the landfill, so they have offered their own pop-up brush pit at the Payson Multi-Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Highway.
Between Feb. 4 and March 1, during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., bring green waste, trees, limbs, brush and branches for disposal.
Kevin McCully, the fuels manager for the Payson Fire Department, will organize the on the ground logistics.
He asks that no household waste be mixed with green waste.
“This green waste will be ground and used as biofuel at the Novopower plant, and cannot be contaminated with other waste,” he said.
