Losing Taylor Pool has left many Rim Country parents wondering where to go for swim lessons for their children.
The town and the MHA Foundation have stepped in to help parents make swim lessons for all their children affordable.
When Payson offered swim lessons, that provided an affordable option for families in town.
Now private swim lesson providers have stepped in, to partner with local private pools to continue teaching children how to swim.
The need is urgent. Drowning has been the No. 1 cause of death for children under the age of 5 for years. Swim lessons play a critical role in water safety.
The MHA Foundation and town are providing the funds for partial swim lesson reimbursement for children aged 6 months to 18 years. A separate scholarship program provides more support for qualifying families.
“The town has committed $6,000 for this program and MHA contributed an additional $3,000,” said Christine Smith of Payson’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
Her department will administer the program through an online application process.
The partial reimbursement program runs from July 1 until Oct. 1, but if a parent paid for lessons as far back as May, Smith says they can apply for reimbursement too.
“I think some of the key points is the initial $20 per child is the responsibility of the parent/guardian, and reimbursements are for each child too — it’s not capped by family,” said Smith.
Parents must complete an application form and have proof they have paid for a lesson, either through a copy of a receipt or a screen shot of Zelle or other electronic purchase. The program supports from four to eight classes/lessons per session.
Families must choose a program as the town does not endorse or insure any private providers.
Participants are responsible for the initial $20 per session/swim team lesson. After $20, each child is eligible for up to $30 maximum reimbursement for the 2022 season.
After review and approval of an application, the town will send a check. The town expects the process will take 14 days.
For applications the town either denies or has questions about, a staff member will reach out to the applicant prior to a final decision.
For those seeking a scholarship, they must prove they qualify for an EBT card, DES/WIC or the CSFP Yellow Card Program.
Call for more questions at 928-472-5110 and request or submit an application and receipts to tourism@payson.gov.
Where are the lessons being held?
