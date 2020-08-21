The Payson Town Council at its Aug. 13 meeting learned the town had paid the law firm Snell & Wilmer $57,000 in legal fees.
The payment might have gone unnoticed since the council’s consent agenda listed no details.
Then Councilor Chris Higgins asked to pull that item from the consent agenda so he could get more information on the mysterious payment.
Snell & Wilmer represents the Rim Country Educational Alliance (RCEA), which was formed by Payson, Star Valley and the MHA Foundation to develop the 253-acre Forest Service property off State Route 260 for a university. Originally, negotiations were launched with Arizona State University.
Ultimately, those negotiations with ASU fell apart. That failure ruptured town politics.
The council majority in January voted to remove the three Payson appointees from the RCEA board after Councilor Jim Ferris and Mayor Tom Morrissey made assorted criticisms of RCEA board members. Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Vice Mayor Janell Sterner voted as part of the majority.
The RCEA asked a federal judge to grant a temporary restraining order, saying the council action had violated its board members’ constitutional right to due process.
On Feb. 27, a federal judge granted the restraining order and required the council to return the three board members to their positions.
The council then voted to reinstate the three RCEA board members that same day.
Then all information about the matter went dark — until Higgins requested the conversation about check No. 65211 and the Roundup asked for documents related to the check.
The check nestled in an item written as, “list of checks paid from July 5, 2020 through August 3, 2020, Check Nos. 65033 through 65266, and authorization to file the checks for audit,” on the agenda item. But this is not atypical. Checks usually show up on the agenda as listed.
The documents unravel how that check got on the consent agenda.
The town wrote a check on July 30, 2020 for $57,532.86 to the law firm of Snell & Wilmer. It paid for the firm’s time filing the motions and representing the RCEA and its board members.
The court granted those fees because once the council voted to reverse its Jan. 15 vote to remove the RCEA board members, the council essentially admitted the whole thing shouldn’t have happened.
In fact, both the town and RCEA agreed to dismiss the case on April 2 and the court declared the case closed, never to be opened again (in court speak, with prejudice). The RCEA then filed for attorney’s fees and the court awarded fees on June 22.
At the time of the court judgment, the town already knew what its insurance company would say and the town was on the hook.
In a letter dated March 2, the town’s risk management insurance company acknowledged receipt of the RCEA’s legal action, then declined to cover any financial damages because the town was guilty of breaching a contract with the RCEA. Nor would the policy cover any legal fees awarded. (Please see the Roundup website for the original documents).
Higgins then questioned the money coming out of council contingency funds, a sub-category of the town’s reserve. He had concerns the town would lose more money from lawsuits that arise out of actions the council pursues — and no one would know because this check was written out of the public’s eye.
“I know in the past, it is a case where money that comes out of council contingency that is brought to our attention — I know this was already paid, but I was hoping to possibly ask staff if we could get an explanation on what that went towards,” he said.
Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf explained, “… essentially it is a judgment against the town.”
She said the money came from the council contingency fund because it wasn’t included in the regular budget.
This caused Higgins concern.
“So in the future, that can happen again,” he said. “We can have an instance where there is a legal action against the town, due to our actions and money just comes out of council contingency. A check is written. It doesn’t go before the public. No one kinda knows that money — you know — where it went. Our council contingency fund could decrease without it being noted anywhere.”
Higgins asked to discuss this issue at a future meeting.
Councilor Steve Smith agreed the council should discuss this further, “because a lot of discussion occurred in executive session.”
State law allows the council to talk about lawsuits and personnel matters in executive session, so long as the topic of the discussion is published before the meeting. The law requires the council to take any actions decided upon in executive session in public, noticed on a public agenda.
Both Morrissey and DeSchaaf agreed to put the matter on the Aug. 27 agenda.
Yeah, thanks Kenny. Where is the school project dedicated to education that you had to commit to to get permission from the Forest Service on the 260 Hwy land build. How long do you have to complete it? Forever?
Thanks a lot, RCEA/MHA, for sticking it to the town's taxpayers because you temporarily lost 3 of your board members. Couldn't you have just moved on with 3 new appointees who represent the town's interests? Or at least paid for your own attorney's costs?
